Ross Turton, aged 30, was found guilty of the murder of 32-year-old Daniel ‘Danny’ Irons following a trial last month.

He will find out today how long he must serve behind bars before he can be considered for parole.

Ross Turton is to be sentenced today over the murder of Danny Irons on the Manor estate in Sheffield

Danny was stabbed in his heart and was found collapsed on Fretson Green, Manor, on April 17 last year.

Despite efforts to revive him at the scene, he could not be saved.

It was claimed that Turton, who was involved in the cultivation of cannabis, had gone out armed with a knife looking for Danny because he believed was going to burgle a house with a crop in it on Fretson Road South.