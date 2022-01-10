Killer Ross Turton to be sentenced over murder of Danny Irons in Sheffield
A killer is to to sentenced today over the murder of a dad-of-three in Sheffield.
Ross Turton, aged 30, was found guilty of the murder of 32-year-old Daniel ‘Danny’ Irons following a trial last month.
He will find out today how long he must serve behind bars before he can be considered for parole.
Danny was stabbed in his heart and was found collapsed on Fretson Green, Manor, on April 17 last year.
Despite efforts to revive him at the scene, he could not be saved.
It was claimed that Turton, who was involved in the cultivation of cannabis, had gone out armed with a knife looking for Danny because he believed was going to burgle a house with a crop in it on Fretson Road South.
Turton claimed he acted out of self-defence, and claimed Danny had a blade of his own, but the jury threw this out and convicted him of murder.