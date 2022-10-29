Vasile Culea broke into Kenneth and Freda Walker’s Station Road home in Langwith Junction on Friday, January 14.

He had heard the couple had a significant amount of money in the home they had shared for more than 60 years. But when the couple either could not, or would not, give Culea the money, he brutally assaulted them.

The pair were unable to fight back after he had bound their hands and feet during their ordeal, in which Culea placed bags over 86-year-old Freda’s head.

Vasile Culea has been jailed for 34 years

He was seen on CCTV to calmly walk away from the couple’s house where he had left Freda fatally wounded – and Kenneth, 88, fighting for his life.

The couple were found the following morning by a concerned neighbour. Freda was dead and Kenneth was in a critical condition.

Culea’s DNA was found on a cap in Kenneth and Freda’s house – and officers arrested the 34-year-old on Thursday, January 20 at his home in Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire.

Following his arrest detectives tracked his movements on Friday, January 14, with footage showing Culea scoping out Freda and Kenneth’s home throughout the afternoon.

The case built by the detectives in Derbyshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Unit meant that Culea had no other choice to admit his presence in the house – but he denied he intended to kill the couple.

The jury of 11 men and one woman sitting at Derby Crown Court did not believe him, finding him guilty of Freda’s murder. On the charge of the attempted murder of Kenneth the jury found him not guilty – but did find him guilty of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

Kenneth survived the raid but died shortly before his wife’s killer stood trial.

Temporary Detective Inspector Carolyne Van Schaick, who helped lead the investigation, said: “While the sentencing can never reverse Culea’s actions I hope it provides some degree of closure for Freda and Ken’s family and friends. His actions have devastated an entire community and, while Ken may have survived the attack, he had lost his wife and lived out his remaining days requiring constant care before he sadly passed away shortly before this case was due to be heard.”

