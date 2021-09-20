Flowers were placed on the roadside outside Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke after the school was closed this morning following news of the deaths of three students.

The bodies of a woman and three children were discovered in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, after police officers were deployed at around 7.25am yesterday following 'concerns' for the 'safety' of the occupants of a house in the street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A floral tribute has been left outside the school this morning

Two children and their mum died alongside a friend of one of the children.

A murder probe was launched and a man has been arrested and spent last night in police custody as enquiries continued.

Detectives have stressed that they are treating the incident as 'isolated' and are not looking for anyone else.

Outwood Academy City earlier today announced the school closure and said it was due to a 'tragic incident' involving three students.

In a tweet, the school said: “It is with great sadness that the academy will be closed today.

“A tragic incident has taken place in the community involving three of our students.

“We will however be open to any students who need our support.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this sad news. We are working with the police and are unable to give more information at this time.”

Woodhouse West Primary has also announced its closure today as the incident involved three of its former pupils.

The school headteacher Ann-Marie Bailey tweeted: “Our thoughts are with those affected by this devastating news, especially the families of these children.

“We are unable to give more information at this time. In the coming days, we will attempt to come to terms with this news as a school and community.

“When school opens tomorrow, there will be support available for children, families and staff, as needed. As always, we know the Woodhouse West School community will support each other through difficult times.”

Although the victims have not been formally identified, the father of two of the children, Jason Bennett spoke of his heartbreak and named the youngsters as 'Lacey and John'.