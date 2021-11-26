Killamarsh murders trial: court hearing adjourned as Damien Bendall deemed too ill to attend
A man accused of murdering a woman and three children in Killamarsh failed to appear at court today after being deemed to ill to attend.
Damien Bendall was due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court today, Friday, November 26, charged with the murders of John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett, their mother Terri Harris and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent.
But the case was adjourned after the 31-year-old defendant, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, was deemed too ill to attend court.
His plea and trial management hearing will now be heard on January 4 next year at Derby Crown Court.
The bodies of Terri Harris, aged 35, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, were found alongside that of Lacey's best friend Connie Gent, 11, who had been on a sleepover at the house, on Sunday, September 19.
Police made the discovery after responding to safety concerns.
Bendall, who has been remanded in custody at HMP Wakefield, was told at an earlier court hearing that a trial date of March 1, 2022, has been set.
He was due to appear today at Nottingham Crown Court before Her Honour Judge Nirmal Shant for a plea and trial preparation hearing, with proceedings scheduled to start from 10am.
Terri Harris and her two children had recently moved to Killamarsh from Woodhouse in Sheffield, which is where Connie lived with her family.
The three children all attended Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, Sheffield.Before that they were pupils at Woodhouse West Primary in Woodhouse.