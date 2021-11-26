But the case was adjourned after the 31-year-old defendant, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, was deemed too ill to attend court.

His plea and trial management hearing will now be heard on January 4 next year at Derby Crown Court.

Damien Bendall, 31, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, was due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court today charged with four counts of murder after the bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13; Lacey Bennett, 11; their mother Terri Harris, 35; plus Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield (pic: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

The bodies of Terri Harris, aged 35, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, were found alongside that of Lacey's best friend Connie Gent, 11, who had been on a sleepover at the house, on Sunday, September 19.

Police made the discovery after responding to safety concerns.

Bendall, who has been remanded in custody at HMP Wakefield, was told at an earlier court hearing that a trial date of March 1, 2022, has been set.

He was due to appear today at Nottingham Crown Court before Her Honour Judge Nirmal Shant for a plea and trial preparation hearing, with proceedings scheduled to start from 10am.

Terri Harris and her two children had recently moved to Killamarsh from Woodhouse in Sheffield, which is where Connie lived with her family.