Serial child-killer and rapist Damien Bendall trod a violent criminal path on his way to murdering his partner, her two children and their young friend with a claw-hammer.

Derby Crown Court heard on December 21 how Damien Bendall, aged 32, pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, after an horrific incident at their shared home on Chandos Cresent, in Killamarsh. Bendall also admitted raping 11-year-old Lacey during the killing spree.

The defendant had smashed his victims heads in with a claw hammer, according to prosecuting barrister Louis Mably KC, and he had raped Lacey between Saturday, September 18, 2021, and the early hours of Sunday, September 19, before heading to Woodhouse, in Sheffield, to swap victim John Paul Bennett’s Xbox games console for cocaine.

The judge – Mr Justice Nigel Sweeney – told Bendall: “You are 32 and have a very significant background of violent offending including robbery, attempted robbery and possession of a knife.”

Pictured is an artist's impression of Damien Bendall, aged 32, formerly of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, who was sentenced to 'whole life' imprisonment after he murdered his partner, her two children and one of their young friends. Courtesy of SWNS and artist Elizabeth Cook.

Mr Justice Sweeney added that Bendall had gone around the house and struck his victims with ‘such ferocity that their skulls were literally smashed in’.

The court heard that Terri Harris had moved to New Cross Walk, at Woodhouse, Sheffield, to be with her mother and after she separated with her partner she met Bendall in April, 2020, and he moved into her home in Sheffield.

Family and friends had raised worries about Bendall because of his alcohol and drug use and they regarded him as unstable and violent and they described him as a ‘gangster wannabe’.

Mr Mably said that prior to the relationship Bendall had clocked up a string of four troubling previous convictions and custodial terms he had been subject to a suspended prison sentence for an arson offence during the time he went on his killing spree.

Pictured is Damien Bendall, aged 32, formerly of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, who was sentenced to 'whole life' imprisonment after he murdered his partner, her two children and one of their young friends.

The court heard Bendall had been convicted of: Robbery in Swindon in 2011 and had served three years of custody; Attempted robbery and possessing a knife in Swindon from 2015 and had served three years custody; Inflicting grievous bodily harm and two offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Plymouth for which he received 54 months of custody.

He was also convicted of arson in 2021 for which he was made subject to 17 months of custody suspended for 24 months which had allowed him his liberty and it was during this time that he murdered 35-year-old Terri, 13-year-old John Paul, and 11-year-olds Lacey and Connie.

Mr Mably also outlined Bendall’s history with drug abuse including cannabis and cocaine despite convincing the probation service during his suspended prison sentence that he had not been under the influence of illicit substances.

He added: “According to friends and family it looked as if the defendant had two different personalities and when he had taken drugs he bragged about fighting people.”

Pictured are murderer Damien Bendall's victims including Terri Harris, and three children John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett, and Connie Gent.

Mr Mably said Bendall had once got into trouble in his neighbourhood and after an argument he had allegedly gone out with a knife looking for a man and when he returned Bendall had allegedly claimed he had stabbed someone but there was no evidence or charge related to this matter.

Following Bendall’s arrest outside the home, Mr Mably said: “He said he should not have done what he had done but he had low empathy for others and he should not take his prescription and cocaine and he has now learned his lesson.

"He said he has got a split personality disorder. He said he would give a warning but after the third warning – you are f****d.”

Defence barrister Vanessa Marshall KC said the defendant maintains he had no recollection of perpetrating these murderous offences and his actions remain inexplicable and motiveless but he feels genuine remorse and unbearable pain and devastation and hopes a full life custodial sentence will provide the victims' families some justice.

Pictured is Damien Bendall, aged 32, formerly of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, who was sentenced to 'whole life' imprisonment after he murdered his partner, her two children and one of their young friends.