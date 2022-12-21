As twisted child-killer Damien Bendall begins a whole-life sentence for murdering his partner and three children, a police chief has praised officers working on the case ‘in some of the most harrowing circumstances we’ve seen’.

After 15 months of delays and heartbreaks, the loved ones of Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent finally witnessed justice being done on Wednesday, December 21, when their killer, Damien Bendall, was given a whole-life sentence, meaning he will now die in prison.

Prosecuting barrister, Louis Malby KC, told the court that Ms Harris was pregnant at the time of the fatal attack. Mr Malby said Bendall committed “brutal, vicious, and cruel attacks” as he moved around their Killamarsh home, killing his victims by hitting them over their heads with a claw hammer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

32-year-old Bendall admitted his sickening crimes at the beginning of the hearing at Derby Crown Court, and during the course of proceedings, the court was also told how vile Bendall raped Lacey as she lay dying.

Twisted killer Damien Bendall has been given a whole-life order for murdering a pregnant woman and three children, one of whom he raped as she lay dying

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Bendall was sent to prison for the rest of his life, Detective Inspector Mark Shaw said his team had ‘nothing but admiration for the way in which the families have conducted themselves,’ adding that he wanted to thank them for their efforts in the investigation which included having to ‘relive the events through the court process’.

Det Insp Shaw also extended his thanks to ‘every single person involved in this operation both in the way they have diligently sought to gather the evidence and conducted themselves when faced with some of the most harrowing circumstances we have seen’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The level of force and violence which was used in these attacks show they were carried out with one intention, and that was to take the lives of Terri, John-Paul, Lacey and Connie.

“They had all, by the nature of their relationship, come to trust Bendall and he took the opportunity to shatter that trust and carry out the horrendous acts. The force and weapon he used would have meant they were very quickly left them incapacitated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also impossible to comprehend the nature of the further attack on Lacey for all those involved. The families of each victim have had to endure more 15 months of unimaginable distress and anxiety, but at least today they will have some reassurance that Bendall will not be able to cause more harm.

DI Shaw added: “The investigation was carried out by officers and staff from Derbyshire Constabulary, the East Midlands Major Crime Unit, and a large number of other specialist forensic staff and officers, the Crown Prosecution Service and counsel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Families wish for privacy to manage the aftermath and come to terms with today’s events and hearing.”