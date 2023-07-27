A memorial garden is being planned to remember three children and a woman killed in a horror attack at a house in Killamarsh.

The house of horrors on Chandos Crescent was demolished on Friday, July 21 with the consent of the families of the four victims who lost their lives there at the hands of Damien Bendall.

A council spokesman said: “Work continues to remove the waste from [the] site. Once the waste is fully removed the area will be landscaped and turfed in line with the wishes of the family.”

Planning permission was granted to proceed with the demolition. The semi-detached property and scene of the crime had stood boarded-up since the incident, with a small plaque in honour of the deceased on a cherry tree in the garden as the only indicator of what happened on that tragic day.

Prosecuting barrister Louis Mably KC had told Derby Crown Court during Bendall’s sentencing hearing that on the night of Saturday, September 18, 2021, and into the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 2021, the defendant brutally murdered his then partner Terri Harris who was aged 35 and pregnant.

Mr Mably added that Bendall also murdered Terri Harris’ two children – 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett and 11-year-old daughter Lacey – and the youngsters’ 11-year-old friend Connie Gent.

The three children all attended school in Sheffield.

A memorial garden is to be created now that a house of horrors, where a woman and three children were killed, has been demolished

Bendall went through the property which he had shared with Terri Harris and he struck his victims over their heads with a claw hammer during the ‘brutal and vicious and cruel attacks’. He also raped Lacey as she lay dying from her head injuries, according to Mr Mably.

Mr Mably said that phone evidence indicated the fatal attacks had happened shortly after 9.42pm, around the time Bendall had been trying to contact his drug-dealer for cocaine.

After the murders, Bendall had also taken John Paul Bennett’s Xbox and gone in a taxi to Woodhouse, Sheffield, where he swapped the games console for drugs, according to Mr Mably.

Mr Mably said that police arrived at Chandos Crescent after Bendall had spoken to his mother, who was concerned that he may have suffered a self-inflicted stab wound.

Bendall also called police and told them: “I need the police and an ambulance because I just killed four people”, and he added, “I do not know why. It was like I was outside my body looking in.”

Bendall told police: “I bet you don’t get four murders in Killamarsh do you. Well, I mean five because my Missus was having a baby.”

Defence barrister Vanessa Marshall KC said Bendall claims he had no recollection of committing the offences at the time and that his actions remain largely inexplicable and motiveless but he does feel genuine remorse and unbearable pain.

Mr Justice Nigel Sweeney sentenced Bendall to a ‘whole life sentence’ which means he will stay behind for the remainder of his actual life.

