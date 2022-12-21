Damien Bendall, 32, is charged with the murder of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, in a harrowing incident in Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh, last September.
After over a year of delays and complications, it is widely hoped today (December 20) will see the case make significant progress at Derby Crown Court.
LIVE: Damien Bendall pleads guilty to murder of three children and his parter
11.03am - Prosecuting barrister Louis Malby KC said the attacks began after 9.42pm after the children had been preparing to go to bed and at the same time that Bendall had been trying to contact his drug-dealer for cocaine.
11am - Prosecuting barrister Louis Malby KC said the children had been selling sweets outside the property on Chandos Crescent to raise money for Cancer Research earlier in the day before the attack later that night.
10.58am - Prosecuting barrister Louis Malby KC told the court that Damien Bendall had been consuming alcohol and drugs during his relationship with Terri Harris much to the concern of Terri’s friends.
10.55am - Prosecuting barrister Louis Malby KC has told the court that Terri Harris had been pregnant at the time she was murdered by Damien Bendall.
10.47am - Prosecuting barrister Louis Malby KC has told the court that Bendall committed “brutal, vicious, and cruel attacks” as he moved around their home killing his victims by hitting them over their heads with a claw hammer and he had raped Lacey as she was dying.
15 months after the killings and after over a year of delays, Damien Bendall has pleaded guilty to the murder of three children and his partner. Without any more delays, the case is expected to now proceed to sentencing today (December 21).
Bendall is facing a life sentence for four counts of murder and one count of rape.
10.31am - BREAKING: Derby Crown Court has heard how Damien Bendall, aged 32, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, has pleaded guilty to the murder of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, after an incident in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, in September, 2021. Bendall has also pleaded gulty to raping 11-year-old Lacey.