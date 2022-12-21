News you can trust since 1887
Killamarsh murders: Live blog as Damien Bendall pleads guilty to murder of three children and partner in Killamarsh

Join us for live updates as they happen as a man charged with murdering three children and his partner in Killamarsh is due in court today.

By Alastair Ulke
17 minutes ago

Damien Bendall, 32, is charged with the murder of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, in a harrowing incident in Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh, last September.

After over a year of delays and complications, it is widely hoped today (December 20) will see the case make significant progress at Derby Crown Court.

Damien Bendall admits manslaughter but denies the murder of his partner, her two children and another young girl. Clockwise from top left is: Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett, and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent.
LIVE: Damien Bendall pleads guilty to murder of three children and his parter

Key Events

  • Damien Bendall, 32, has pleaded guilty to the murder of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, in a harrowing incident in Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh, last September.
  • He has previously admitted the killings but pleaded not-guilty to murder. He also pleaded guilty to raping 11-year-old Lacey.
  • After over a year of delays and complications, the case is expected to move to sentencing today.
Attacks began as children were preparing to go to bed

11.03am - Prosecuting barrister Louis Malby KC said the attacks began after 9.42pm after the children had been preparing to go to bed and at the same time that Bendall had been trying to contact his drug-dealer for cocaine.

Day of murders, children sold sweets outside their home for charity

11am - Prosecuting barrister Louis Malby KC said the children had been selling sweets outside the property on Chandos Crescent to raise money for Cancer Research earlier in the day before the attack later that night.

Court hears of Damien Bendall’s drug and alcohol habits

10.58am - Prosecuting barrister Louis Malby KC told the court that Damien Bendall had been consuming alcohol and drugs during his relationship with Terri Harris much to the concern of Terri’s friends.

Terri Harris was pregnant

10.55am - Prosecuting barrister Louis Malby KC has told the court that Terri Harris had been pregnant at the time she was murdered by Damien Bendall.

Court hears first details of how murders occured

10.47am - Prosecuting barrister Louis Malby KC has told the court that Bendall committed “brutal, vicious, and cruel attacks” as he moved around their home killing his victims by hitting them over their heads with a claw hammer and he had raped Lacey as she was dying.

Case will proceed to likely sentencing today

15 months after the killings and after over a year of delays, Damien Bendall has pleaded guilty to the murder of three children and his partner. Without any more delays, the case is expected to now proceed to sentencing today (December 21).

Bendall is facing a life sentence for four counts of murder and one count of rape.

BREAKING: Damien Bendall pleads guilty to all counts

10.31am - BREAKING: Derby Crown Court has heard how Damien Bendall, aged 32, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, has pleaded guilty to the murder of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, after an incident in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, in September, 2021. Bendall has also pleaded gulty to raping 11-year-old Lacey.

Small delay this morning

10.23am - The plea and sentence hearing of self-confessed child-killer Damien Bendall has been slightly delayed from its scheduled 10.15am start after large numbers of media and the public are having to be seated - such is the widespread interest.

