Demolision plans are underway at the house where a woman and four children were tragically killed.

North East Derbyshire District Council has confirmed that the house where the horror attacks took place, and the property next door, are to be razed to the ground.

The relatives of the murder victims, local residents and the community have ben informed of the plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the council said: “Following the tragic events 20 months ago, preparations are now underway to demolish 54 and 56 Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh. The relatives, residents and the local community have been consulted of the steps that the council now needs to take prior to the demolition.

Preparations are now underway to demolish 54 and 56 Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh following a the tragic deaths of a woman and three children

“Planning permission is required to proceed with the demolition and planning notices will be placed on site week commencing June 12, 2023, for a period of 21 days. Following this, a date for demolition will be set, at which point further updates will be provided.”

In December 2022, killer Damien Bendall was served with a whole life order for murdering his partner, her two children and one of their young friends.

Bendall, who was 32 when he was jailed, admitted the murder of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tragedy unfolded at Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh, in September, 2021.

Terri was in the early stages of pregnancy at the time.