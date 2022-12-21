Damien Bendall, 32, is charged with the murder of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, in a harrowing incident in Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh, last September.
After over a year of delays and complications, it is widely hoped today (December 20) will see the case make significant progress at Derby Crown Court.
LIVE: Damien Bendall pleads guilty to murder of three children and his partner
Key Events
- Damien Bendall, 32, has pleaded guilty to the murder of his partner Terri Harris, her children John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, in a harrowing incident in Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh, last September.
- He has previously admitted the killings but pleaded not-guilty to murder. He also pleaded guilty to raping 11-year-old Lacey.
- Prosecutor Mr Malby KC is outlining how Bendall moved through the house killing the occupants using a claw hammer.
- Bendall left the house after the killings with a plan to sell youngest John Paul’s Xbox so he could buy drugs.
- Police were called by Bendall himself, who told call handler: “I just killed four people."
- Prosecutor calls for “whole life order”, while Connie Gent’s father described his daughter’s killer as “truly evil”.
- Defence barrister claims Bendall does not remember killing spree.
Police release chilling footage of the moment Bendall told police officers ‘I’ve killed four people’
2.45: The judge – Mr Justice Nigel Sweeney – sentenced Bendall to a ‘whole life sentence’ which means he will remain incarcerated for the remainder of his life.
12.40pm: The judge - Mr Justice Nigel Sweeney - told Bendall that given the seriousness of his offences it has been argued that the court must make a whole life order, and he agrees.
12.35pm Terri Harris’ father Lawrence Harris stated: “This was an act of monumental brutality that can never be rectified.”
2.25pm: Both the public, media and the legal counsel have returned to the court room in the sentencing hearing of murderer Damien Bendall, at Derby Crown Court, as everyone awaits the judge - Mr Justice Nigel Sweeney - for his sentencing of the defendant.
The judge - Mr Justice Nigel Sweeney - has adjourned the sentencing hearing of Damien Bendall over lunch until 2.30pm when he is expected to sentence the defendant.
Bendall is facing a life sentence for the four murders and one rape.
Prosecutor Louis Mably KC has called for a “whole life order”.
Ms Marshall KC also said Bendall - who killed four people, tried to sell a dead little boy’s Xbox for drug money and allegedly moved a mirror so he could better see a rape he carried out - feels ‘genuine remorse and unbearable pain and devastation’, and hopes that the knowledge that he will possibly be serving a full life sentence behind bars will provide the victims’ families some justice.
Defence barrister: Bendall was ‘happy’ about pregnancy and killings are ‘largely inexplicable and motiveless'
Ms Marshall KC said Bendall’s actions that night remain largely inexplicable and motiveless and there is evidence to suggest he and Terri had been happy about her pregnancy.
Defence barrister Vanessa Marshall KC said: “The defendant maintains he had no recollection of perpetrating these murderous offences at the time.”
She added that dissociative amnesia with offenders of crimes is well-reported.