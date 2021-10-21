Terri Harris, aged 35, died at her Chandos Crescent home in Killamarsh alongside her two children John Paul Bennett, 13, daughter Lacey Bennett, 11 and Lacey’s best friend Connie Gent, also 11, on Sunday, September 19.

Police officers made the grim discovery after being called to the street over concerns for the welfare of a man.

When they entered a house in the street they found four bodies.

The funeral of Terri Harris is to be held today. She was killed alongside her two children in an attack in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, last month

Terri and her children used to live in Woodhouse, Sheffield, before moving to Killamarsh. Connie, who was at a sleepover at her best friend's house when she died, still lived in the city suburb.

The youngsters used to attend a primary school in Woodhouse and were all students at Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke at the time of their deaths.

Terri's funeral is to be held at 2pm today at St Giles Church Killamarsh.

Loud speakers will relay the service to those gathering outside the church to pay their respects.

There will be a private cremation afterwards.

In a notice providing the details of Terri's funeral, Barry Pritchard Funeral Service said:”

“Terri was dearly loved by her Grandparents and her extended family and friends.

“Terri’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Killamarsh for all their support and kind messages at this sad time. The church service will be for close family and friends but a sound system will be present if anyone would like to listen to the service outside.”

Terri was born and raised in the east end of London until she was 17, when she moved to Sheffield with her mum, travelling to Essex when she could to be with her dad.

Her parents, Angela Smith and Lawrence Harris, described her as an amazing mum, saying her babies were her world.

He appeared at Derby Crown Court on Friday, September 24 and was remanded in custody.