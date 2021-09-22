KILLAMARSH BREAKING: Man named as Damien Bendall charged with four counts of murder
The man charged with four counts of murder was taken to hospital with stab wounds after his arrest in Derbyshire.
Police were called to a property on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh at around 7.25am on Sunday morning amid concerns for the safety of those at the address.
Lacey Bennett, 11, and John Paul Bennett, 13, died alongside their mum, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
Damien Bendall is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning.
KILLAMARSH BREAKING: Murder suspect Damien Bendall will not appear in person in court today
Last updated: Wednesday, 22 September, 2021, 11:22
Murder suspect Damien Bendall will not be in court today
The man charged with murder over the deaths of a woman and three children in Killamarsh will not attend his own court hearing this morning in person.
Man charged with four counts of murder
A man named as Damien Bendall has been charged with four counts of murder following the discovery of the bodies of a woman and three children in a house in Killamarsh at the weekend.
This was the scene in Derbyshire this morning as the Killamarsh murder investigation continued
Connie Gent’s dad releases sweet tribute to his ‘angel’
Connie Gent was killed alongside John Paul Bennett, aged 13, his sister Lacey, 11, and their 35-year-old mum, Terri Harris.
Charlie Gent, Connie’s dad, has released a video of his daughter on social media with the caption ‘I love you angel’.
In a heartbreaking Facebook post following Connie’s passing, he reminded parents to spend time with their children as much as possible.
New drone footage shows police activity at crime scene
Grandparents of two child victims speak of their ‘heartbreak’
The grandparents of two children found dead in a house along with their mother and another child in Killamarsh have spoken of their ‘heartbreak’, as they burst into tears at the site of the tragedy.
Fundraiser raised to cover funeral costs
A fundraiser has been launched to help Jason Bennett pay for the funeral of his two children.
It has already raised more than £13,000 and has a target of £20,000.
Man arrested over Killamarsh murders taken to hospital with ‘self inflicted’ stab wounds
A man arrested over the murders of a woman, her two children and one of their friends on a sleepover was taken to hospital with stab wounds after his arrest.
Around 300 people have gathered for a vigil in a park a few hundred yards from the police cordon in Killamarsh.
Many took turns to place candles around a post in the centre of a park a few hundred metres from where Terri Harris was found dead with her children, John Paul and Lacey - and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent.
Others brought flowers and teddy bears.
And some at the vigil were in tears as the pastor of Killamarsh Church on the Street, David Taylor, led them in a prayer.
Mr Taylor said: “I’m not enjoying today. It’s a very sad today but it’s absolutely incredible that so many people have joined us tonight.
“What do you say at time like this? It’s so difficult.”
The pastor said: “I can’t give you any answers. I don’t have the answers. But each one of you is here to remember four people who are no longer with us.
“And it is a day that we’ll all remember because this doesn’t happen in Killamarsh. But it has.
“Some of you know the family; some of you know the children; some of you will have never seen them before. But you’re all here to show your respect.
“On behalf of the family I just say ‘thank you’.
Community to hold candlelit vigil at 6.30pm this evening
The Killamarsh community is planning to hold a candlelit vigil at Baker Park, the children’s play area behind Chandos Crescent, at 6.30pm today.
A message on a local Facebook page reads: “I have spoken to the police regarding a vigil, something a number of people have asked about.
“They are OK with it and at the moment Baker Park, the children’s play area behind Chandos Crescent, seems the best place.
“Access, at the moment, will need to be from the Bungalows or off Walford road walking a short distance along the old canal path and down into the park.
“I have suggested a start time of 6.30pm for an hour. By all means bring candles.”