KILLAMARSH BREAKING: Candlelit vigil to be held tonight for four victims
Sheffield was rocked with serious incidents last Friday and over the weekend – with one fatal stabbing in the city centre and another mass murder at a home near the city.
Four people were found dead in a village near Sheffield on Sunday morning.
Police were called to the property on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh at around 7.25am amid concerns for the safety of those at the address.
It is understood that bodies of woman and three children were believed to have been found in the house.
One man has been arrested and is currently in custody.
In a separate incident on Friday afternoon, a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed on High Street in Sheffield city centre.
The man has been officially identified as Mohamed Issa Koroma.
The murder suspect, James Lee, aged 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, was charged with murder following the killing and is due to appear in Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Last updated: Monday, 20 September, 2021, 16:49
- The third child victim has been named in a police statement this afternoon
- Police have been sighted searching woodland near the crime scene
- The mourning father of two of the victims has left a touching floral tribute at the scene
Community to hold candlelit vigil at 6.30pm this evening
The Killamarsh community is planning to hold a candlelit vigil at Baker Park, the children’s play area behind Chandos Crescent, at 6.30pm today.
A message on a local Facebook page reads: “I have spoken to the police regarding a vigil, something a number of people have asked about.
“They are OK with it and at the moment Baker Park, the children’s play area behind Chandos Crescent, seems the best place.
“Access, at the moment, will need to be from the Bungalows or off Walford road walking a short distance along the old canal path and down into the park.
“I have suggested a start time of 6.30pm for an hour. By all means bring candles.”
Third child victim named as Connie Gent, aged 11
This afternoon Derbyshire Police Chief Constable Rachel Swann named the third child victim as Connie Gent, aged 11.
Tributes paid to mum Terri Harris
Tributes have been paid to mum Terri Harris after a man was arrested on suspicion of murdering her and three children in Killamarsh.
Terri’s friend Claire Greensmith paid tribute to her, writing: “R.I.P to a dear friend and her babies Terri Harris. I can’t believe what has happened. Stay safe hun, you and your babies.”
And others expressed their devastation over the deaths, with an old school friend saying: “I haven’t seen Terri since School. She was always a lovely person I’m so sorry.”
Killamarsh tragedy: Everything we know so far as murder probe continues after four people found dead
A murder investigation is continuing after four people died in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.
Further floral tributes left by community
Police spotted searching parkland near crime scene
Mourning father leaves touching floral tribute
The father of two of the victims has left a touching floral tribute at the scene. His note reads: “To John, my beautiful son, keep your kind heart shining while the angels are looking after you for me. I will see you soon. Daddy loves you, fly high - so proud of what you achieved.”
The note also reads: “Lacey love you lots - Caroline x”
A man in mourning: Killamarsh father pictured being comforted at scene
Vigil held for victims by Killamarsh residents
Dozens of Killamarsh residents joined a vigil for the four suspected murder victims this morning.
The father of two of the dead children later joined the gathering, in the park at the end of Birchland Drive, along with other devastated relatives.
He told those in the park that their vigil was beautiful, and that life was precious.
David Taylor, who runs Killamarsh street church, had organised the gathering among the picnic tables in a green space.
He said he felt it was important to come together today, and had invited others to join him.
When the victim’s father arrived, Mr Taylor prayed with him.
He said the number that had turned up showed the strength of the community, that pulled people together at times like this.
He said: “I think its important that we come together and be together as a community.”
He said a prayer for peace in the village, for the residents, and the family which had lost loved ones.
He said the church would be open today for those he needed it.
One resident who attended the vigil, mum of two Chloe Jones, said people had been shocked by what had happened.
“I just wanted to pay my respects,” she said. “I don’t know the family, but it is just awful.”
Another woman attended before going to leave flowers at Chandos Crescent. She held the flowers and a teddy bear.
She said: “I don’t know the family, but we are a close knit community. There is a feeling of shock and sadness.”