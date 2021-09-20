KILLAMARSH BREAKING: Candlelit vigil to be held tonight for four victims

Dozens of Killamarsh residents joined a vigil for the four suspected murder victims this morning.

The father of two of the dead children later joined the gathering, in the park at the end of Birchland Drive, along with other devastated relatives.

He told those in the park that their vigil was beautiful, and that life was precious.

David Taylor, who runs Killamarsh street church, had organised the gathering among the picnic tables in a green space.

He said he felt it was important to come together today, and had invited others to join him.

When the victim’s father arrived, Mr Taylor prayed with him.

He said the number that had turned up showed the strength of the community, that pulled people together at times like this.

He said: “I think its important that we come together and be together as a community.”

He said a prayer for peace in the village, for the residents, and the family which had lost loved ones.

He said the church would be open today for those he needed it.

One resident who attended the vigil, mum of two Chloe Jones, said people had been shocked by what had happened.

“I just wanted to pay my respects,” she said. “I don’t know the family, but it is just awful.”

Another woman attended before going to leave flowers at Chandos Crescent. She held the flowers and a teddy bear.