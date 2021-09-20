Around 300 people have gathered for a vigil in a park a few hundred yards from the police cordon in Killamarsh.

Many took turns to place candles around a post in the centre of a park a few hundred metres from where Terri Harris was found dead with her children, John Paul and Lacey - and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent.

Others brought flowers and teddy bears.

And some at the vigil were in tears as the pastor of Killamarsh Church on the Street, David Taylor, led them in a prayer.

Mr Taylor said: “I’m not enjoying today. It’s a very sad today but it’s absolutely incredible that so many people have joined us tonight.

“What do you say at time like this? It’s so difficult.”

The pastor said: “I can’t give you any answers. I don’t have the answers. But each one of you is here to remember four people who are no longer with us.

“And it is a day that we’ll all remember because this doesn’t happen in Killamarsh. But it has.

“Some of you know the family; some of you know the children; some of you will have never seen them before. But you’re all here to show your respect.

“On behalf of the family I just say ‘thank you’.

Read