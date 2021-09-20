KILLAMARSH BREAKING: Candlelit vigil held for four victims
Sheffield was rocked with serious incidents over the weekend – with one fatal stabbing in the city centre and another mass murder at a home near the city.
Four people were found dead in a village near Sheffield on Sunday morning.
Police were called to the property on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh at around 7.25am amid concerns for the safety of those at the address.
Lacey Bennett, 11, and John Paul Bennett, 13, are believed to have died alongside their mum, Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.
One man has been arrested and is currently in custody.
In a separate incident on Friday afternoon, a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed on High Street in Sheffield city centre.
The man has been officially identified as Mohamed Issa Koroma.
The murder suspect, James Lee, aged 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, was charged with murder following the killing and is due to appear in Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Last updated: Monday, 20 September, 2021, 22:20
- The third child victim has been named in a police statement this afternoon
- Police have been sighted searching woodland near the crime scene
- The mourning father of two of the victims has left a touching floral tribute at the scene
Around 300 people have gathered for a vigil in a park a few hundred yards from the police cordon in Killamarsh.
Many took turns to place candles around a post in the centre of a park a few hundred metres from where Terri Harris was found dead with her children, John Paul and Lacey - and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent.
Others brought flowers and teddy bears.
And some at the vigil were in tears as the pastor of Killamarsh Church on the Street, David Taylor, led them in a prayer.
Mr Taylor said: “I’m not enjoying today. It’s a very sad today but it’s absolutely incredible that so many people have joined us tonight.
“What do you say at time like this? It’s so difficult.”
The pastor said: “I can’t give you any answers. I don’t have the answers. But each one of you is here to remember four people who are no longer with us.
“And it is a day that we’ll all remember because this doesn’t happen in Killamarsh. But it has.
“Some of you know the family; some of you know the children; some of you will have never seen them before. But you’re all here to show your respect.
“On behalf of the family I just say ‘thank you’.
Community to hold candlelit vigil at 6.30pm this evening
The Killamarsh community is planning to hold a candlelit vigil at Baker Park, the children’s play area behind Chandos Crescent, at 6.30pm today.
A message on a local Facebook page reads: “I have spoken to the police regarding a vigil, something a number of people have asked about.
“They are OK with it and at the moment Baker Park, the children’s play area behind Chandos Crescent, seems the best place.
“Access, at the moment, will need to be from the Bungalows or off Walford road walking a short distance along the old canal path and down into the park.
“I have suggested a start time of 6.30pm for an hour. By all means bring candles.”
Third child victim named as Connie Gent, aged 11
This afternoon Derbyshire Police Chief Constable Rachel Swann named the third child victim as Connie Gent, aged 11.
Tributes paid to mum Terri Harris
Tributes have been paid to mum Terri Harris after a man was arrested on suspicion of murdering her and three children in Killamarsh.
Terri’s friend Claire Greensmith paid tribute to her, writing: “R.I.P to a dear friend and her babies Terri Harris. I can’t believe what has happened. Stay safe hun, you and your babies.”
And others expressed their devastation over the deaths, with an old school friend saying: “I haven’t seen Terri since School. She was always a lovely person I’m so sorry.”
Killamarsh tragedy: Everything we know so far as murder probe continues after four people found dead
A murder investigation is continuing after four people died in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.
Further floral tributes left by community
Police spotted searching parkland near crime scene
Mourning father leaves touching floral tribute
The father of two of the victims has left a touching floral tribute at the scene. His note reads: “To John, my beautiful son, keep your kind heart shining while the angels are looking after you for me. I will see you soon. Daddy loves you, fly high - so proud of what you achieved.”
The note also reads: “Lacey love you lots - Caroline x”