Wahaab Said, aged 19, of Broad Street in Sheffield city centre is due to appear in court alongside Sahil Ansar, 18 and Amaan Ansar, 19, both of Springdale Avenue, Huddersfield.
All three have been charged with murder following the death of Khalfan Seif in Huddersfield on Saturday, January 14. They are due to appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 23.
A 22-year-old woman arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
Enquiries into the murder of Mr Seif, who was fatally stabbed at his home on Springdale Avenue, remain ongoing by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.
West Yorkshire Police said Mr Seif, 33, was “a much-loved family man” who has been described as “kind, generous and well liked by friends”.
Call West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 13230026309.