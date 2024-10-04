Kevin Proctor: Jail for man who defrauded Barnsley animal charity of almost £250k
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jailing 62-year-old Kevin Proctor for fraud by abuse of position, Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said: “There will always be the label that you are a fraudster.”
Sheffield Crown Court heard today (October 4), how Proctor pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position while working at Barnsley Animal Rescue Centre (BARC).
Between August 2016 and August 2022, Proctor defrauded the animal charity out of £230,875.35. He created false invoices to various organisations, and paid them straight into his own bank account.
In due course, an accountant became concerned of the outgoings, and a proper audit was undertaken. This led to the discovery of Proctor’s fraud, and he subsequently left the charity in 2022.
BARC was founded in 1995 by Kath Bailey, and it employs between 30 to 40 individuals. Proctor was known to Mrs Bailey for many years.
He began working at the charity in 2012, initially walking the dogs, cleaning kennels, and as a van driver. He then became treasurer and had sole responsibility for the finances of the charity.
Judge Richardson said: “You breached that trust in grotesque fashion. This was an animal charity doing extremely good work in the Barnsley area.
“The general public will be rightly outraged by your conduct.”
The judge told the court that the reason for his “despicable” crime came after he lost his job at another workplace.
Defence barrister Kevin Jones told the court that Proctor and his family were not living the “high life”; he was simply paying rent, and “keeping his family’s head above water”.
Proctor has since separated from his wife, and is “relatively estranged” from his family. He now lives alone.
Judge Richardson said: “This was, as I repeat, a despicable crime and the victim of this crime was a charity.
“You will almost certainly be a burden on the state. You are likely to live the remainder of your life as a life of ruin. There will always be the label that you are a fraudster.
“Prison will fall hard on you as a man in your 60s.”