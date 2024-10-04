Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 19-year-old father-of-two was killed last year after men seeking “revenge” mistook the car he was in for someone else’s and shot at it, a court has heard.

The opening of a murder trial into the death of Kevin Pokuta in Page Hall, Sheffield, took place at Sheffield Crown Court today (October 4).

He and his brother, Dominik Pokuta, were sitting in a silver Skoda on Page Hall Road on December 11, 2023, when “four or five rounds” of bullets were shot into the vehicle.

Jake Brown, aged 23, of Horninglow Road, Firth Park, Sheffield, is alleged to have shot the firearm, and is charged with murder alongside Lester Ramsey, aged 25, and Leon Waite, aged 26, both of no fixed address.

Mr John Harrison KC, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court: “It appears that [Mr Pokuta] was shot and killed by mistake.

Kevin, 19, was fatally shot last year on Page Hall Road, in Sheffield.

“The prosecution case is that [the defendants] had been involved in an intended robbery of an illegal cannabis cultivation, which went awry when those growing it tried to defend it.

“These defendants went looking for revenge, and mistakenly believed the silver Skoda was involved.”

Adam Mulligan, aged 33, and a 17-year-old boy are also defendants in the case, charged with conspiracy to rob the cannabis grow on Page Hall Road, along with Brown, Ramsey and Waite.

Pictured is the scene in Page Hall following Kevin's tragic death | 3rd party

The group initially met at Barretta Street, planning to rob “unknown quantities” of cannabis, the prosecution said.

While travelling to Page Hall Road in a white transit van, black honda civic and on an e-bike, they were confronted.

A grey VW Passat, which the prosecution states had those responsible for the cannabis cultivation inside, drove directly at another man known to the defendents and knocked him off his bike.

The prosecution said Brown then appears to shoot at the Passat, with CCTV showing “a puff of smoke and flash”.

Mr Harrison said: “It is clear that most of the group wanted to take revenge following the confrontation, and so they went looking for the VW Passat … they intended to shoot the occupants.

“They went searching for the vehicle. They had simply identified the wrong car. The Skoda was similar in size, shape and colour, particularly at night, but tragically it was not the VW Passat.”

Brown, with the other defendants’ in agreement, “shot and fired four or five rounds into the vehicle, killing Kevin Pokuta and attempting to kill his brother Dominik Pokuta”, Mr Harrison said.

He added: “Without warning or reason, one of the occupants was shot to the back of the head and was killed, hit by one of the bullets shot to the back of their car.”

Police arrived at the scene at around 12.30am on December 12, 2023, close to the Pokuta brothers’ home on Birdwell Road and around a mile from the incident.

Police at the scene of the shooting on Page Hall Road, Sheffield, last December. | National World

Dominik reported that his brother had been shot outside Hamza Supermarket, on Page Hall Road, and a person on an e-scooter had driven past.

Paramedics took Kevin to Northern General Hospital but the injury was deemed medically inoperable, and he was taken off life support on December 13, 2023.

After the shooting, Waite went to his home address at the time, while Brown, Ramsey and two others travelled to Philadelphia Gardens before parting ways, with Brown ordering a taxi under an alias.

Brown, Waite and Ramsey all pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm, two charges of possession with a firearm with intent to endanger life (on December 11 and 12), attempt to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and conspiracy to rob.

The 17-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to rob.

His internet history showed the teenager had looked up an article on The Star about Pokuta’s death in the days after the shooting, as well as searching for instructions on how to change the colour of an e-bike, the prosecution said.

Adam Mulligan, formerly of Catcliffe, Rotherham - the owner of the white transit van which the prosecution said was to transport the stolen cannabis - denies one charge of conspiracy to rob.

The trial is expected to continue at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.