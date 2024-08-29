Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police dog, dog handler and off-duty police officer’s actions led to the arrest of a violent man in Sheffield.

Last night, Wednesday, August 28, just before 9.30pm, an off-duty South Yorkshire Police officer spotted a man in Kelham Island hitting things with a metal bar and displaying “aggressive” behaviour.

The dog, PD Arlo, and his handler found the man on Rutland Road.

As the officer attempted to approach the man, he became increasingly violent and ran towards him with a rucksack containing a weapon.

The man then attempted to flee the scene.

PD Arlo | SYP/adobe

A spokesperson for the force said: “Within seconds, PD Arlo was released from the vehicle and quickly took down the suspect.

“The bond between a dog and their handler is incredible and their dedication to keeping their communities safe is commendable.”

The man, aged 43, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and public order offences.

He remains in police custody.