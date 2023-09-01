Two violent brothers from Doncaster seriously assaulted a police officer and caused chaos on a train.

Keiron McGarrigle, aged 22, of Broxbourne Gardens, Bentley, and his brother Paul McGarrigle, aged 24, of Askern Road, are both behind bars after a trail of violence and destruction which cost nearly £5,000.

Doncaster Magistrates’ Court heard how the brothers were spoken to by the driver of the train after they had been drinking and were being abusive to passengers and staff on board.

Fearing for the safety of passengers and staff the driver refused to move the train forward until the brothers disembarked.

The pair then threatened the driver with a glass bottle and left the platform before returning shortly afterwards and throwing a glass bottle at the train.

Officers tracked down the siblings on a bus heading to Rotherham. However, on boarding the bus at Mexborough, the pair fled via the emergency exit.

Officers arrested Paul while Keiron ran off.

When the officer located Keiron he threatened her with a glass bottle and ran off before returning to the scene of his brother's earlier arrest, punched the officer in the face and head and destroyed his police radio so he could not call for help.

Officers and a member of the public assisted in the eventual detaining and arrest of Keiron.

Keiron pleaded guilty to a section 4 public order offence, obstruction of the railway, criminal damage, assault of an emergency worker and one count of common assault and sentenced to nine and a half months.

He was also ordered to pay £300 compensation to the officer and £100 to the member of public who assisted.

Paul McGarrigle was sentenced to three months in prison for a section 4 public order offence and obstruction of the railway.

The incident caused significant delays to trains due to the service being held at Doncaster while the brothers were removed and staff spoke to police about the incident.

The obstruction to the railway resulted in 149 minutes of delays with one full service cancellation and two partial cancellations, with a total cost of £4,748.78.

Investigating officer PC Ryan Arnold said: "There is no excuse for the violence and abuse of rail staff or police officers. We do not tolerate this behaviour at railway stations or across the network.

"Officers work tirelessly to serve the community, they and rail staff come to work to ensure the safety of the public and do not expect to be assaulted or abused in their workday.