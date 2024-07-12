Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who raped a five-year-old girl on multiple occasions has been jailed for over two decades after a lengthy investigation in Doncaster.

Keiren Sutherland, aged 29, was found guilty of two counts of raping a girl under 13 and causing a child to watch a sexual act following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in May earlier this year.

Sutherland had previously admitted three counts of making indecent photographs of a child after his phone was forensically examined by detectives, who found the images in a secure folder on his device.

Sutherland, of Warriston Place, Edinburgh, was yesterday (Thursday, July 11) jailed for a total of 25 years. He was given an initial 18-year sentence before a judge ordered he serve an extra seven years as he was deemed a dangerous offender.

Detective Constable Dani Duncan-Blakley, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Sutherland is a dangerous sexual predator who is now rightly where he belongs thanks to the courage of his young victim and her supportive family.

"She went through a very traumatic ordeal at a vulnerable and tender age, before bravely opening up to her family and then telling police what had happened.

"Without her testimony, Sutherland may have never been brought to justice and to add further insult, he made his victim and her relatives endure a trial in court but I am glad the jury saw through his lies and found him guilty of the offences he denied.

"This was a long and complex investigation and I am pleased we have been able to achieve this result for the victim and her family.

"I hope it encourages other survivors of sexual assault to come forward and report these crimes to us because we are here to listen, to understand and to take action.

"We will support you through every stage of the process and ensure your voice is heard."

In addition to the 25-year prison sentence, Sutherland was also given a 20-year restraining order against his victim.

The investigation was carried out by Doncaster's Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) Unit.

If you have been the victim of sexual abuse, it is important to remember that you are not to blame, you do not have to cope on your own.

Visit South Yorkshire Police for support and details on how to report abuse.