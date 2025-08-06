A killer driver has been jailed for causing the death of a young mum in a hit and run crash.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keaton Muldoon was driving a Land Rover Discovery which was in collision with an e-bike in Batley Lane, Pleasley, near Chesterfield, on November 26, 2024.

Keaton Muldoon | Derbyshire Constabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pillion passenger Alana Armstrong, who was just 25 years old and had a six-year-old son, suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jordan Newton-Kay, the rider of the bike, was taken to hospital and later had to have his leg amputated above the knee.

After the crash, Muldoon fled the scene in the Land Rover without stopping. He handed himself into police on December 2.

He was later charged with the murder of Alana as well as causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to Jordan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, denied the charges and was found not guilty by a jury on June 19 after a trial at Derby Crown Court.

He did however admit causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious harm by dangerous driving.

He appeared at the same court for sentencing on Friday, July 25, when he was jailed for five years and three months. He was also banned from driving for 12 and half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Claudia Musson, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Muldoon’s actions on this night left a very young child without his mum and robbed Alana’s family of the chance of watching her grow older and achieve so many milestones in her life. Jordan’s life has also been changed forever by this incident.

“Muldoon was found not guilty of the murder of Alana, and the grievous bodily harm of Jordan, but he has taken responsibility by admitting causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“I am glad he is now in prison for this offence and hope that this case serves as a stark reminder of the very real consequences of what can happen when you get behind the wheel of a car.

“No sentence could ever bring Alana back, or give Jordan the life he once knew but I hope that now this court case is over Alana’s family and Jordan are able to begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives.

“My thoughts, and those of all of the officers involved in this case, will remain with them into the future.”