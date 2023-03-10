News you can trust since 1887
Katie Bell: Sheffield woman charged over her alleged conduct on Instagram and Twitter

A 26-year-old Sheffield woman is due to appear at court, charged with malicious communications and breach of a restraining order.

By Sarah Marshall
2 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 12:22pm

Katie Bell, of Stradbroke Road in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield was charged with the offences on Wednesday, March 8.

The charges relate to numerous reported incidents on Twitter and Instagram that are alleged to have been carried out between March and December 2022.

Ms Bell has been bailed, and she is now due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court next month.

Katie Bell, aged 26, of Stradbroke Road in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court in April 2023. Picture Scott Merrylees