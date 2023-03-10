Katie Bell: Sheffield woman charged over her alleged conduct on Instagram and Twitter
A 26-year-old Sheffield woman is due to appear at court, charged with malicious communications and breach of a restraining order.
2 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 12:22pm
Katie Bell, of Stradbroke Road in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield was charged with the offences on Wednesday, March 8.
The charges relate to numerous reported incidents on Twitter and Instagram that are alleged to have been carried out between March and December 2022.
Ms Bell has been bailed, and she is now due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court next month.