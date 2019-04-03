Jury unable to reach verdict on Hillsborough match commander

The jury in the trial of Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has been discharged after it was unable to reach a verdict.

Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, aged 69, has been found guilty of failing to discharge his duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

READ MORE: Gun and knife crime awareness session to be held in Sheffield suburb today

The jury retired at Preston Crown Court to consider their verdicts on Monday March 25, after a 10 week trial. They were deliberating for 29 hours and six minutes.

Ninety-six men, women and children died in the fatal crush on the Leppings Lane terrace at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989.

READ MORE: New homes will be built on old car showroom site despite objections

Duckenfield denied the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans. Under the law at the time, there could be no prosecution for the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after the disaster.

On Monday, the judge Sir Peter Openshaw directed the jury that he would accept majority verdicts.

The Crown Prosecution Service has indicated it will seek a retrial for Duckenfield.

READ MORE: Flybe flights across the UK cancelled as airline blames pilot shortage

Mackrell denied failing to discharge his duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act. He was found guilty by a majority of 10 to two

