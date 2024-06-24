Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A jury in a murder trial has been shown CCTV footage of the moments surrounding a fatal crash which resulted in the death of a Sheffield ‘Good Samaritan’ and four others being less injured.

Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Grimethorpe, Sheffield, faces one count of murder - along with the alternative count of manslaughter - as well as one count of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent and four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has previously entered not guilty pleas.

Hassan’s father, Mohammed Jhangur is on trial alongside him, accused of a single count of perverting the course of justice. Mohammed Jhangur, aged 56, also of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, denies the one count he faces.

All of the alleged offences arise out of an incident, which took place on College Close, Burngreave on the afternoon of December 27, 2023.

Good samaritan Chris Marriott, aged 46 (pictured inset) was hit, and killed, by a car as he stopped to assist Nafeesa Jhangur, one of Hassan Jhangur’s sisters, who was unconscious in the street, while a disturbance was ongoing on College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield on December 27, 2023 | Mix

Good Samaritan Chris Marriott, aged 46, was hit, and killed, by a car as he stopped to assist Nafeesa Jhangur, one of Hassan Jhangur’s sisters, who was unconscious in the street, while a disturbance was ongoing on the road.

Four others: Riasat Khan; Ambreen Jhangur; Nafeesa Jhangur and passing, off-duty midwife Alison Norris - who also stopped to help the injured woman - were also injured after being hit by the same car.

A sixth individual, Hasan Khan, who had become Hassan Jhangur’s brother-in-law on the morning of the fatal incident, was also injured during the events that unfolded on College Close. Hassan Jhangur is accused of stabbing him, which he denies.

Prosecutor, Tom Storey KC, has previously told the jury of six men and six women that a dispute between the Jhangur family and the Khan family, ‘a dispute which centred on a wedding which in fact took place that very morning between Hasan Khan and Amaani Jhangur’ underpins the events with which is the trial is concerned.

CCTV evidence shown to the jury

During the third day of the trial today (Monday, June 24, 2024), jurors were shown a compilation of the CCTV and mobile phone footage of ‘key individuals at key times,’ with Mr Storey asking the officer in the case, Detective Constable Mark Wilkinson to confirm what the footage is alleged to have shown from the witness box.

Mr Storey told the jury the footage shows ‘key players at key moments,’. Some of the footage shown was taken from the Jhangur family home at Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, and the jury has also been shown CCTV from the scene along with a mobile phone video taken by Hassan Jhangur’s mother and body-worn footage from the first police officers to arrive on the scene.

Calls to the emergency services made simultaneously by Hassan Jhangur’s mother, Ambreen Jhangur, and Hasan Khan’s father, Riasat Khan, were played over footage which shows Hassan Jhangur leaving the Jhangur family home in his blue Seat vehicle, followed a short time behind by his sister, Humaria Jhangur with her husband, Khaleel Ali and their child in a black VW Polo vehicle a few moments later. Ambreen Jhangur and Hassan Jhangur’s sister, Nafeesa Khan, were already at the scene after visiting the Khan family home in the moments prior.

Mr Storey has previously told the jury that Ambreen Jhangur and Nafeesa Jhangur are alleged to have thrown bin liners containing Amaani Jhaghur’s belongings on to the drive way of the Khan family home - as wedding celebrations were getting underway - after which time an altercation between members of the Jhangur and Khan families is said to have ensued.

Nafeesa Jhangur is said to have fallen to the ground, and been seemingly rendered unconscious, during the course of the altercation.

Footage of the journey made by Hassan Jhangur and Humaria Jhangur in their respective vehicles, as they make their way to College Close was overlaid with an obscured CCTV view of the scene of the crash, as Chris Marriott arrives and kneels down at Nafeesa Jhangur’s side as he attempts to help her, followed shortly after by off-duty midwife Alison Norris.

The simultaneous 999 calls from Ambreen Jhangur and Riasat Khan were also played separately over the CCTV footage.

Mr Storey said: "At the point at which he was struck by the blue Seat he was on the phone to the emergency services."

"That's correct," replied Det Con Wilkinson.

The jury were subsequently shown video footage labelled as 'Riasat Khan stands in the middle of the road. The blue Seat drives into Riasat Khan,' and in the 999 overlaid audio, revving can be heard before Riasat Khan falls silent. The emergency call operator is then heard to ask: ‘Who’s that revving the engine’?

Mr Storey told the jury that Riasat Khan’s daughter, Sophia, takes over the call.

In the audio recording from Sophia she explains that her father has been run over. Someone screaming ‘Hasan, Hasan, no’ can subsequently be heard.

Mr Storey then picked out a piece of the audio, in which he said someone could be heard saying words to the effect of: ‘They’ve got knives,’ which was confirmed by Det Con Wilkinson.

Just as with Riasat Khan’s emergency call, in Ambreen Jhangur’s call, she too, falls silent after revving can be heard. Screaming can subsequently be heard as the call continues.

Body-worn footage from the first officers on the scene, appearing to show the aftermath of the fatal incident, was also played to the jury.

A figure identified as Ms Norris can be seen lying on a grass verge near to where Hassan Jhangur’s vehicle has stopped with the wheels still turning, with his sister Nafeesa Jhangur and Chris Marriott trapped underneath, as police officers can be seen attempting to break the window of the vehicle in an attempt to ‘turn the engine off,’ Mr Storey explained.

The efforts made by members of the emergency services and people at the scene to move and raise the vehicle to extract Nafeesa Jhangur from underneath are shown on the footage, as a voice can be heard to say ‘there’s someone else underneath’.

Both Nafeesa Jhangur and Chris Marriott were subsequently removed from the vehicle, Mr Storey told the jury.

During the opening of the trial last week, Mr Storey told jurors that Mr Marriott was ‘almost certainly’ killed ‘instantly’ when the blue Seat vehicle driven by Hassan Jhangur drove ‘right over’ him.

Mohammed Jhangur is alleged to have concealed the knife Hassan Jhangur used to stab Hasan Khan in the boot of his vehicle during the course of the disturbance.

Other parts of the body-worn footage show the arrests of Hassan Jhangur and Mohammed Jhangur at the scene.

Hassan Jhangur has previously pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving to the others hit by his vehicle.

He denies Mr Marriott’s murder, however, as well as the alternative count of manslaughter. Hassan Jhangur has also entered not guilty pleas to one count of attempted murder, relating to the alleged stabbing of Hasan Khan, four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of wounding with intent.

Mohammed Jhangur, also of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, denies one count of perverting the course of justice.