41-year-old O’Mara of Walker Close, Grenoside, has been on trial at Leeds Crown Court, accused of eight counts of fraud since Monday, January 23.
The charges relate to allegedly fraudulent expense claims submitted to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority between June and August 2019, while O’Mara was a sitting MP.
None of the claims – which totalled a sum of around £30,000 – were ever paid out, but prosecutors allege they were submitted in a bid to fund O’Mara’s ‘extensive’ cocaine habit.
O’Mara’s former ‘Chief of Staff,’ Gareth Arnold, aged 30, of School Lane, Dronfield, is also accused of six counts of fraud, and John Woodliff, aged 42, of Hesley Road, Shiregreen, is accused of pretending to work for O’Mara, who has autism and cerebral palsy, as a ‘Constituency Support Officer’ while fraudulently claiming a salary.