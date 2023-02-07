The jury has been sent out to consider their verdict in the fraud trial of former Sheffield Hallam MP, Jared O’Mara, and two men who worked for him.

41-year-old O’Mara of Walker Close, Grenoside, has been on trial at Leeds Crown Court, accused of eight counts of fraud since Monday, January 23.

The charges relate to allegedly fraudulent expense claims submitted to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority between June and August 2019, while O’Mara was a sitting MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

None of the claims – which totalled a sum of around £30,000 – were ever paid out, but prosecutors allege they were submitted in a bid to fund O’Mara’s ‘extensive’ cocaine habit.

Former Sheffield Hallam MP, Jared O'Mara, has been on trial at Leeds Crown Court since January 23, accused of eight counts of fraud

O’Mara’s former ‘Chief of Staff,’ Gareth Arnold, aged 30, of School Lane, Dronfield, is also accused of six counts of fraud, and John Woodliff, aged 42, of Hesley Road, Shiregreen, is accused of pretending to work for O’Mara, who has autism and cerebral palsy, as a ‘Constituency Support Officer’ while fraudulently claiming a salary.

The defendants deny all charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jury were sent out to consider their verdict on Tuesday, February 7.