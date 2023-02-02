The jury in the trial of three men accused of killing a delivery man have been discharged after it was unable to reach a verdict.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard during a trial which started on January 3 how Callum Rutherford, Jake Lakin and Arron Hartigan have all pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of 40-year-old Nadeem Qureshi, who was found fatally injured on wasteland off Station Road, Deepcar, Sheffield, on July 24, 2019.

Mr Rutherford, aged 26, Mr Lakin, 22, and Mr Hartigan, 26, have also all pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit a robbery and to having an imitation firearm with intent to commit a robbery after they crossed paths with Mr Quereshi on the night he died.

But the jury which was sent out to consider its verdicts earlier this week was discharged by Judge Andrew Hatton on February 2 after being unable to reach any verdicts.

Nadeem Qureshi (left), Callum Rutherford (top right) and Arron Hartigan (bottom right)

Nicholas Campbell KC, prosecuting, had told the trial that Mr Qureshi had been a passenger in a van with a driver and another passenger delivering nitrous oxide canisters, which had allegedly been arranged with Mr Rutherford.

But when the delivery van arrived at Station House, Deepcar, according to Mr Campbell, it was allegedly blocked in by a jeep driven by Mr Hartigan with passenger Mr Lakin allegedly holding a ‘gun’. Mr Qureshi then died after he was run over by the van as he tried to get out of it as it reversed, it was claimed.

Mr Rutherford told the trial he had been in his VW Tiguan with another passenger to receive a delivery and Mr Hartigan and Mr Lakin had been helping.

Jake Lakin said he and Arron Hartigan had only been off-roading when the van had looked like it was going to ram them, so Mr Lakin said he had jumped out and got into Callum Rutherford’s vehicle and they had all followed the van.

Pictured is Callum Rutherford, aged 26, of Lee Avenue, at Deepcar, Sheffield, who has denied manslaughter and has also pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit a robbery and to having an imitation firearm with intent to commit a robbery.

The court heard nitrous oxide is used in catering but it can be used as a drug and is known as ‘laughing gas’.

Mr Lakin, of Smithy Moor Avenue, Stocksbridge, Sheffield; Mr Rutherford, of Lee Avenue, Deepcar, Sheffield, and Mr Hartigan, of Stocksbridge, Sheffield, have denied all charges against them.

A further hearing is planned to consider the case’s future progress.

Pictured is Arron Hartigan, aged 26, of Stocksbridge, Sheffield, who has denied manslaughter and has also pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit a robbery and to having an imitation firearm with intent to commit a robbery.