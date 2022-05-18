Sheffield Crown Court heard during an on-going trial on May 17 how Ali al-Humakaini was shot at Osgathorpe Park, near Pitsmoor, Sheffield, on October 31, 2020, where he was helped by a friend and two girls before emergency services arrived and took him to hospital.

Stephen Wood QC, prosecuting, claimed Jabari Fanty, Aaron Yanbak and another defendant, Jordan Foote, were involved in the attempted murder of Mr al-Humakaini.

He also claimed Fanty, Yanbak and another defendant, Ricardo Nkanyezi, murdered Ramey Salem at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, Burngreave, Sheffield, weeks later on November 16, 2020.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a gunshot survivor was convinced he was going to die after he had been shot at Osgathorpe Park, pictured, at Pitsmoor, Sheffield.

A 999 call recording was played to the jury by Mr Wood in which Mr al-Humakaini told the operator: “I’ve been shot five times. I’m gonna die.”

Mr al-Humakaini could also be heard saying: “I’m gonna f*****g die. I’ve been shot five times.”

He went on to say: “I’ve been shot with a real gun. I’ve been shot with a real gun. Not fireworks.”

A girl stated she had heard what sounded like three fireworks and someone screaming and she and her friend found Mr al-Humakaini lying on his back on a path holding his bleeding leg and making noises.

Pictured is deceased Ramey Salem, who died aged 20, after he was repeatedly shot at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, at Burngreave, Sheffield.

She added she had seen another boy next to Mr al-Humakaini on a phone and she took her top and placed it on Mr al-Humakain’s wound.

Her friend stated: “As we got up to the male he was on the phone to the ambulance and he was saying he had been shot. I could see he was wearing two pairs of trousers. I could see he had blood all over the bottom pair.”

She added she took the phone from Mr al-Humakaini and explained what was happening to the operator.

A police officer stated he arrived about 8.15pm via nearby Earl Marshal Road and found wounds to Mr al-Humakaini’s thigh and lower back and there appeared to be a lot of blood on the ground.

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court

The officer said Mr al-Humakaini was taken into surgery and placed in intensive care. Doctors later handed over a projectile which had been removed from the patient’s chest.

Previously, prosecuting barrister Mr Wood said police found a VW Golf vehicle after it had been abandoned at Burngreave Cemetery and torched following the attempted murder of Ali al-Humakaini.

Mr al-Humakaini stated he had approached three males after he had thought they were lighting fireworks before a gun was fired at him, according to Mr Wood.

Mr Wood previously told the jury that a few weeks later, 20-year-old Ramey Salem was repeatedly shot at a flat on Grimesthorpe Road South, on November 16, 2020 and was driven to the Northern General Hospital in a Toyota Corolla by another man but despite efforts to save his life he was pronounced dead.

Mr Wood said a ballistics expert suggested Mr Salem was shot at least five times, with two shots fired in the lounge before he had fled into the hallway and bathroom where further shots were fired and that two firearms had been involved possibly converted from blank-firing pistols.

Mr Wood claimed ballistics from the the gun fired in the lounge indicated this weapon had also been used during the attempted murder of Ali al-Humakaini.

He also claimed the same gun was used in a shooting on November 2, 2020, in Rotherham, after Yanbak and Nkanyezi had allegedly been pursued by a 4x4 vehicle.

The ballistics from the second gun was also linked it to a firearms incident on October 19, 2020, at Longley Avenue West, Shirecliffe, involving the occupant of a VW Golf shooting at the occupants of a Seat Leon car.

Mr Wood claimed the defendants were allegedly members of a gang operating in the Longley, Burngreave and Pitsmoor areas of Sheffield and the case is all about guns, gangs and drug-dealing extending to Rotherham and Mansfield.

Fanty, aged 19, of Broadhead Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield; Yanbak, 20, of Abbeydale Road, Abbeydale, Sheffield; and Nkanyezi, 20, of Morgan Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, have all pleaded not guilty to murder.

Foote, 20, of Basegreen Road, Basegreen, Sheffield; Fanty and Yanbak have all pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder.

Fanty, Yanbak, Nkanyezi and Foote have all pleaded not guilty to conspiring to possess firearms with intent to endanger life, not guilty to conspiring to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life, and not guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs.

Fanty has also pleaded not guilty to possessing a bladed article and Nkanyezi has also pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm.