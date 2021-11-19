Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 10 how Alan Temperton, aged 34, of Warren Road, Thorne, Doncaster, had originally been made subject to a non-molestation order to keep away from his ex-partner but following a breach he was given a restraining order.

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said Temperton subsequently breached the restraining order after he twice sent texts and he also sent a WhatsApp message to his ex-partner.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a pest has been warned if he breaches a suspended jail sentence he faces going to prison.

Judge Michael Slater told Temperton: “Towards the end of last year on three separate occasions you breached this order by sending text messages to your former partner.

“I accept they may have been borne out of genuine concern for your daughter but the fact remained you knew there was an acknowledged process for dealing with matters of that sort and you chose to ignore it in the way you did.”

Temperton sent a text in October, 2020, about arrangements for him to attend his daughter’s football matches, according to Ms Hollis, and he sent further messages concerning “stranger-danger” advice which his ex-partner had given to their daughter.

Ms Hollis added that Temperton also sent a WhatsApp message to his ex-partner about returning their children at a time other than was arranged.

Temperton, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order.

Andrew Swaby, defending, said Temperton had made a “snap-decision” to contact his ex-partner about her collecting their children from his home and he had also contacted his ex-partner because he was concerned their daughter might be distressed about safety advice.

Judge Slater sentenced Temperton to six months of custody suspended for 12 months with a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He warned that if the defendant breaches the suspended sentence order he will face time behind bars.