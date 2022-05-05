Armed Duta Liviu, aged 19, of Beighton Road, Sheffield, was involved in a confrontation with another man on Page Hall Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, near to Danny’s Booze shop, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on April 26.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Liviu: “Everything I have read about you indicates a level of immaturity. It is, however, worrying that you were out on the streets with a BB gun.

"The carrying of weapons never, never ever makes it better. It always makes people react.

Sheffield Crown Court

"You were assaulted that day when you produced that weapon. If you continue to carry weapons you will soon find what happens to you at the hands of the people you produce the weapon to who make it worse. You must stop.”

Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, said that a witness had seen Liviu and another male squaring-up to each other before the defendant pulled out a firearm.

Mr Bailey added that both males stopped fighting as they heard police sirens and the incident was captured on CCTV with others running away from the scene.

The defendant who was located on nearby Hinde Street claimed that he had been the victim of an assault when he had pulled out the BB gun.

Mr Bailey said Liviu showed police the “ball bearings” for the gun and he claimed the weapon had been taken from him and officers found part of the gun elsewhere in the area.`

Liviu, who was aged 17 at the time of the offence, pleaded guilty to affray after the incident on June 21, 2020.

The court heard that Liviu has no previous convictions and he has not committed any further offences since the affray.

Judge Harrison sentenced Liviu to an 18-month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 15 days.

She told Liviu: “If you don’t do this order you will go to prison. If you get caught again committing any sort of criminal offence you will just go to prison. Do you understand?