Judge to decide on fate of travellers living near former Sheffield Ski Village site

A judge will decide on whether Sheffield Council can legally evict travellers living near the city’s former Ski Village site.

Judge Graham Robinson has now heard all of the evidence as the counicl bid to seek full possession of land around the site, which is currently occupied by new age travellers.

He heard closing speechers at Sheffield County Court on Friday, and said he would make a decision at a later date.

Emma Godfrey, representing Sheffield Council, said travellers had moved onto the site over the last few years ‘without consent’.

She told Judge Robinson that the council had made a decision in 2015 to ‘move forward’ with legal proceedings to seek possession of land around Pickering Road.

Ms Godfrey said the council claimed it needed ownership of the land to deliver ‘a scheme for the benefit of the wider population of Sheffield.

Proposals include new slopes and a lift for skiing, snowboard and sledding zones, a zip line, cycle tracks, a country park and an amphitheatre.

But Stephen Cottle, representing the travellers, claimed the council’s decision was unlawful and that a certifcate to use the land for residential use had been obtained.

The Judge will now sum up all of the evidence before making a decision.

Speaking after the hearing, Coun Jim Steinke, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said: “The court has heard evidence from both the council and the new age community at Parkwood and it will now make its decision in the weeks ahead.

“We will await Judge Robinson’s decision and any further observations he has before commenting further.”