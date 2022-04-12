Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 11 how Shaban Hallulli, aged 26, was found at a property on Carter Knowle Road, Sheffield, with 218 cannabis plants and sophisticated growing equipment including canopies, lighting, fans and transformers.

Judge Peter Kelson QC told Hallulli: “I am satisfied that the message needs to go out loud and clear that people who involve themselves in these cannabis grows, even if their role is limited to that as what is called a ‘gardener’, and even if they are lawfully in this country, and even if they are of good character - they will go to prison.”

Prosecuting barrister Anthony Moor said police raided the cannabis farm where Hallulli had been staying and tending to the 218 plants which were found in two bedrooms and the loft with growing equipment.

Mr Moor added that when police arrived Hallulli was seen trying to open a living room window as if to escape, before he returned, and he was found sitting on a sofa. As well as the plants, officers also recovered growing equipment including canopies, lighting, fans and transformers.

Hallulli, of no fixed abode, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug cannabis after the raid on February 2, 2022.

Defence barrister Khadim Al’Hassan said Hallulli is an Italian citizen who had come to the UK lawfully and he had lost employment in London and pursued a work offer in Sheffield but when that did not materialise some Albanians offered him work and accommodation at Carter Knowle Road.

Hallulli claimed he was not allowed to leave the property and there is evidence of a modern slavery finding in his case but he has chosen not to avail himself of that defence, according to Mr Al’Hassan.

Mr Al’Hassan said: “The defendant expresses great remorse and he tells me this is not something he has ever been brought up to be involved in and he is deeply regretful of his actions.”