Judge’s mind made up over fate of travellers living near former Sheffield Ski Village site

A judge has made his decision on whether Sheffield Council can legally evict travellers living near the city’s former Ski Village site – but it won’t be made public until March

Judge Graham Robinson heard all of the evidence at Sheffield County Court earlier this year as the council seek full possession of land around the site, which is currently occupied by new age travellers.

Travellers' site at the former Sheffield Ski Village.

Now, Coun Jim Steinke, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for communities and safer neighbourhoods, said Judge Robinson had made his decision.

Coun Steinke said: “We are pleased that the judge has made a decision following the Parkwood court case and look forward to hearing his findings on March 5.”

READ MORE: These are the changes to bus and tram timetables in Sheffield over Christmas

During the case, Emma Godfrey, representing Sheffield Council, said travellers had moved onto the site over the last few years ‘without consent’.

Coun Jim Steinke, Sheffield Council's cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety.

She told Judge Robinson that the council had made a decision in 2015 to ‘move forward’ with legal proceedings to seek possession of land around Pickering Road.

READ MORE: Crash on major Sheffield road

Ms Godfrey said the council claimed it needed ownership of the land to deliver ‘a scheme for the benefit of the wider population of Sheffield. Proposals include new slopes and a lift for skiing, snowboard and sledding zones, a zip line, cycle tracks, a country park and an amphitheatre.

READ MORE: Parkwood Springs: “We want people from here to say they are from Parkwood Springs with a spring in their step.”

But Stephen Cottle, representing the travellers, claimed the council’s decision was unlawful and that a certifcate to use the land for residential use had been obtained.