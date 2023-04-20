A judge has complimented the dignity of a bereaved family after a 62-year-old father-of-four was mowed down by a murderer using his victim’s own car.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 20 that Jermaine Richards, aged 31, of Wordsworth Drive, at Southey Green, Sheffield, had been found guilty by a trial jury of murdering pedestrian David Ford who died from horrific injuries sustained in the collision.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, having heard submissions from Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, and Kath Goddard KC, defending, at a Sheffield Crown Court sentencing hearing, on April 20, further adjourned the case until Monday, April 24, for sentence but not without praising David Ford’s family.

He complimented the family of the deceased and said: “I am very grateful to the enormous dignity they have shown throughout the proceedings. It’s unimaginable the agony they have faced emotionally as a result of this including Ryan Ford who witnessed the cruel death of his father.

Pictured is Jermaine Richards, aged 31, of of Wordsworth Drive, at Southey Green, Sheffield, who was found guilty after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on March 27 of murdering David Ford on September 3, 2022, and he was also found guilty of wounding with intent against Ryan Ford on the same date of September 3, 2022. Richards also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

"Nobody can ever expect anyone to get over this. That would be an absurd proposition. Family will not get over it but what I hope for, and wish for, and I wish them every success in this – that as time elapses, they come to terms with what has happened.”

Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, had told the previous trial hearing that David Ford had been going fishing with son Ryan Ford in the early hours of Saturday, September 3, 2022, when they crossed paths with Richards who had been with a woman and had been asked to leave after trying to get into a flat at Castle Court, in the Hyde Park area of Sheffield.

Mr Johnson said following a confrontation with David Ford, Richards gave David's son Ryan a 'deliberate beating' and took their Kia Sportage car and drove it towards them while they were on the pavement on nearby Cricket Inn Road and the vehicle went straight over David Ford.

The defendant had already damaged computer equipment at the concierge's station at the flats, according to Mr Johnson, before he tried to flee, demanding David Ford and others drive him away but they refused.

Pictured is murdered 62-year-old pedestrian David Ford who died after he was mowed down by a vehicle on Cricket Inn Road, at Park Hill, Sheffield, on Saturday, September 3.

Mr Johnson said that during the incident Richards had also approached another motorist who had also refused to drive the defendant anywhere.

Richards had claimed he wanted to scare grandfather David Ford and his son Ryan Ford by driving towards them after he claimed they had confronted him but he had accidentally pressed the accelerator.

The defendant admitted causing criminal damage and even though he admitted manslaughter, 10 of the 12-strong jury found him guilty of murder by a majority verdict after deliberating for over nine hours.

Richards was also found guilty of wounding with intent against Ryan Ford. But the defendant was found not guilty of two counts of racially aggravated harassment concerning two police officers.

Defence barrister Kath Goddard KC said at the latest court hearing: “Mr Richards took sole responsibility for his actions. He did not seek in any way to attribute any blame to David or Ryan Ford for his, Mr Richards’ actions - that despite there being clear evidence on the CCTV footage of David Ford returning to the junction and angrily confronting Mr Richards at a time when Mr Richards was seeking to get away.”

She added: “He is determined to try and make something of himself but to do that the first step must be to face up to the responsibility – and his responsibilities – to what happened that early morning.”

Ms Goddard also questioned that although Mr Richards had been under the influence of drink and drugs he had not intended to kill Mr Ford.

Richards, who is in custody and was absent from the courtroom, had his sentencing hearing adjourned until Monday, April 24.

David Ford’s widow Deborah Ford said her husband’s shoes are still by the doormat and his is coat is still hanging by the door but she cannot move them because to do that would mean accepting that he has gone.

Mrs Ford added: “The fact he went out fishing one day and never came home has caused such a shock to me I cannot accept this.”

She also said she used to do everything with her husband and he had loved her and she and her family had loved him back.