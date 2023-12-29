A much-loved Sheffield man was stabbed to death on the dance floor of a packed Sheffield club in a New Year’s Day attack – yet his killer was never caught.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joshua Green, aged 27, was knifed on January 1, 2012, but nobody has ever been charged with his murder. He was on a night out at a R 'n' B party at the Stars and Mayfair venue on Queens Road when he was killed shortly after the turn of the new year.

The dad-of-two, of Manor Park, was stabbed in his neck and back during the attack and despite the efforts of friends, relatives, fellow revellers and staff who battled to revive him, Joshua’s life could not be saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the chaos that followed as police officers arrived at the New Year’s Eve party just after 2.47am, further fights broke out and officers had to use CS gas to restrain some of those involved in the violent scenes.

Two other people, a man and a woman, were also injured in the club that night.

The dance floor ‘crime scene’ ended up being trampled through as those in the nightclub fled, making it difficult for forensic evidence to be recovered, which hindered the police probe.

An inquest into Joshua’s death eard that despite over 400 people being captured on CCTV cameras entering the club on New Year’s Eve, only a disappointing number came forward afterwards to say what they had witnessed a few hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A knife arch was installed as a security measure ahead of the event but a blade still ended up on the dance floor and was used against Joshua.

At the inquest into Joshua’s murder, Detective Inspector Steve Handley, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “There were people reluctant to speak to the police because of how they live their lives. People who did want to were reluctant because of fear and concern because of some of the elements within the club.”

“Certainly there was a mist of fear of intimidation,” he added.

Recording a verdict of unlawful killing after the inquest, the then Sheffield coroner Chris Dorries said: “This is not the sort of matter police ever give up on. The people involved know they have done it and will have to wait and eventually face a knock on their door.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrests have been made over Joshua’s death but nobody has ever been charged with his murder.