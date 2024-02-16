Jordanthorpe fire: Cannabis grow found inside Sheffield home as emergency services tackle blaze
Emergency services scrambled to a property in the Jordanthorpe area of Sheffield this afternoon following reports of a fire.
South Yorkshire police were called to assist South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue at 2.45pm at an address on Ormond Way.
Pictured at the scene were at least three fire engines in attendance tackling the blaze, as well as marked and unmarked police cars. The fire is now extinguished and the road has re-opened after a temporary closure.
While ensuring the building and residents were made safe, emergency services workers also found a cannabis set up at the address.
Enquiries are ongoing - anyone with information can report to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 519 of February 16 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.