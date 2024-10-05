Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former teacher and football coach has been jailed for abusing positions of trust to abuse boys.

John Staveley, aged 55, sexually abused two boys, with his offending taking place over the course of a decade from the late 1990s.

John Staveley, 55, of Hale Hill Lane, Doncaster

He pleaded not guilty to 12 offences but was handed a nine-and-a-half year prison sentence at Sheffield Crown Court after being found guilty of nine counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14 years of age, two counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16 and one count of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Staveley's first victim reported his attacker's crimes to the NSPCC in 2020, leading to Staveley's arrest and a lengthy police investigation, which saw detectives gather crucial witness statements and screenshots of social media messages.

Detective Constable Mike Tilley, from South Yorkshire Police’s protecting Vulnerable People Unit, said: "Staveley abused his position as a mentor and guide to young children in sports and educational settings.

"He should have been someone his victims were able to trust but instead he exploited them, took advantage of them and abused them for his own sexual gratification.

"I really want to commend his victims for coming forward and telling us about their harrowing and horrific experiences as children. Without their accounts, Staveley wouldn't be behind bars and where he belongs.

"I hope this case shows that it really is never too late to report sexual abuse. Even if decades have passed, we are here to listen to you, support you through the process and strive to secure justice on your behalf.”

As part of his sentence, Staveley, of Hale Hill Lane, Doncaster, has also been placed on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.