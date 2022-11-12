John Lohan, formerly of Warrenne Close, in Doncaster, subjected his victims to prolonged sexual abuse while they aged under 10. In one case, the abuse spanned a number of years. On Friday, November 11, the two survivors, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, saw their abuser jailed for 20 years after a jury at Sheffield Crown Court found Lohan, aged 56, guilty of 13 offences, including rape and sexual assault.

Detective Constable Janine Innes said: “Throughout what has been a complex and lengthy investigation into dreadful sexual abuse, the victims have shown tremendous courage, determination and bravery in not only coming forward to disclose what happened, but in their support of our investigation and prosecution.

“Lohan has not once admitted his crimes and has shown no remorse, meaning that both victims had to recount before a jury the awful abuse they suffered as children. I commend them wholeheartedly for facing this daunting task – their evidence was shocking and compelling, and laid bare the full extent of Lohan’s horrendous crimes.”

Lohan was found guilty of six counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault, two counts of indecency with a child, and one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. As well as being jailed, he was also given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) preventing him from having unsupervised contact with anyone under 16 years old.

DC Innes continued: “The abuse both victims faced was utterly horrific and has had a lasting impact on their lives. Today’s sentencing won’t erase the pain or the cruelty they suffered, nor will it give them back what ought to have been the most carefree years of their lives.