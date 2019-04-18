Joey Barton breaks silence over alleged tunnel incident involving Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has said he ‘emphatically denies’ allegations he assaulted Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating an alleged tunnel altercation after Barnsley's 4-2 League One win at Oakwell on Saturday.

Joey Barton. Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault. He has been released on bail.

Barnsley complained to the Football Association and English Football League about the alleged incident.

After the game, Barnsley player Cauley Woodrow claimed on Twitter that Stendel had been ‘physically assaulted’ and left with ‘blood pouring from his face’.

Woodrow later deleted the tweet.

Posting on Twitter, Barton said: "With regards to the alleged incident on Saturday following our game against Barnsley, I emphatically deny the allegations made."

He said it would be ‘inappropriate’ to make any further comment.

The arrested man attended a police station on Wednesday and has been bailed until May.

South Yorkshire Police, who have not released the identity of the arrested man, have appealed for any witnesses with footage of the incident to come forward.

In a statement, the force said: "Officers investigating the incident would be keen to speak to anyone who may have caught the incident on camera or who may have mobile phone footage immediately before or after the incident occurred.

"We would ask members of the media and the public to refrain from speculation in relation to this incident, as it could potentially harm the investigation."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 326 of April 13.