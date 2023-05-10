News you can trust since 1887
Joanne, 50, has been missing from home since the end of March

Lancashire Police are asking for the help of the people of South Yorkshire in their search for missing Joanne, age 50.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th May 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:17 BST

Joanne Neild, aged, 50, has been missing from home since the end of March and she could now be anywhere in the country.

She was last seen outside Tesco in Accrington. She has not been seen since and although she has links elsewhere in Lancashire – specifically Accrington, Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe and Burnley – she may have travelled further afield, especially to South Yorkshire, officers have said.

She is white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall in height, of a slim build, with brown, shoulder length hair which is normally worn in a ponytail.

Have you seen Joanne?Have you seen Joanne?
She often wears a black leather jacket.

Anyone who has an immediate sighting of her please call 999.

If you have any other information about where she might be contact 101, quoting log 569 of April 11, 2023.