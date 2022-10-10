Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a jilted Sheffield thug put his ex-partner in fear of violence by harassment and used his "vehicle as a weapon" as he pursued her and her friend.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 3 how Spencer Butler, aged 19, of Spinkhill Road, Richmond, was behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta when he pursued his ex after she had been picked up in a car by a male friend from her place of work. Butler’s ex and her friend were both injured in the incident.

The judge in the case – Recorder Felicity Davies – told Butler: “You followed and as they were driving home you drove your vehicle behind him at speed. He tried to get away and you went faster and overtook him and the front-side passenger threw a brick at his car and then having got in front of him you broke hard so he was forced to stop.”

Recorder Davies said Butler got out of his vehicle with another man and they dragged his ex-partner’s friend out of his car and he was assaulted and the defendant’s accomplice threw Butler’s ex-partner to the ground.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how a jilted dangerous driver pursued his ex-partner's friend to Sheffield Parkway, pictured, where he rammed the rear of this man's vehicle before colliding with an off-duty police officer.

After Butler got back into his car he also reversed the vehicle into his ex-partner knocking her to the ground again, according to Recorder Davies.

Recorder Davies said: “She was thrown to the ground by the other man and you got back in the car and reversed your car into her knocking her to the ground.”

She added Butler then followed his ex-partner’s friend to Sheffield Parkway where he rammed his car from behind before the defendant collided with an off-duty police officer’s vehicle.

In another incident, Butler, who was separated from his ex-partner, persuaded her to get into his van but as he drove away he became aggressive and threatened to burn her grandmother’s house down and damage her grandfather’s car.

Prosecuting barrister Brian Outhwaite said after Butler had made the threats he also assaulted his ex. After she escaped, the defendant later called at her home, where she lives with her grandparents, and he threw two bricks - damaging a door and her grandfather’s car.

Butler, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of violence by harassment, dangerous driving, two offences of damage, driving without insurance and without a licence, and failing to stop after the incidents in June.

Defence barrister Richard Sheldon said Butler has been remanded in custody since July and he is truly sorry and genuinely remorseful for his actions.

Mr Sheldon added Butler had shown a lack of maturity and poor emotional management after he had struggled to accept the relationship was over.

Recorder Davies told Butler he had used his “vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, frighten and then, to assault” his ex-partner.

She added: “As I say, you were using your vehicle as a weapon both to intimidate and also with the result that it caused injury.”