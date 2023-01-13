A jilted thug has narrowly been spared from prison after he forced his way into his ex-partner’s student flat and twice grabbed her friend by the neck.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 12 how Devan Wilson, aged 25, of Cardwell Avenue, Woodhouse, Sheffield, kicked his ex-partner’s flat door, entered the property and threw a computer monitor before smashing a mirror and twice grabbing his ex-partner’s flatmate by the neck.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said: “Around 3.55am the two females were sat together in the flat. At that time they heard a loud banging noise from outside the front door of the flat.”

Wilson had entered the hallway after he had got into the student accommodation at The Forge, on Boston Street, at Highfield, Sheffield, and he kicked at the flat door before forcing his way in and throwing a computer monitor and smashing a mirror, according to Mr Coxon.

Mr Coxon said Wilson took hold of his ex-partner’s friend by the neck and forced her to the floor but as his ex-partner attempted to intervene he let her go only to grab her again by the neck after she stood up.

Prior to the break-in and the assault Wilson had allegedly told his ex-partner that she would be powerless if he had wished to have intercourse with her, according to Mr Coxon, and he had phoned her repeatedly.

The flatmate of Wilson’s former partner had confronted the defendant about his comments and he then phoned his ex-partner 19 times and sent messages warning her he was coming to their flat before he forced his way in, assaulted his ex-partner’s friend, and then fled.

Wilson, who has one previous conviction for assault, pleaded guilty to burglary and to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident in January, 2022.

The friend of the defendant’s ex-partner stated: “I feel terrified. I did not know what he was going to do in that moment. I feel lucky to only have the injuries I have because in the moment I thought it was going to be worse. I feel disgusted and shocked that someone older than us can attack young girls like that. It’s shocking.”

Defence barrister Rukhshanda Hussain said there are references that describe Wilson as a hard-working man who contributes to society and that he is full of remorse and regret.

Ms Hussain added that alcohol had played a part in Wilson’s behaviour but he has taken steps to ensure this kind of behaviour is not repeated.

The judge – Recorder David Gordon – told Wilson: “This was a shocking piece of behaviour. I accept you were in drink at the time but that in no way excuses your behaviour.”

He added that the young woman he assaulted had been terrified and she feels shocked that someone older than her and her friend could do what he did in their home.