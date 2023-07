A Sheffield petrol station was temporarily closed as part of a Home Office investigation.

Immigration officers visited Jet Cutler Service Station, Northfield Road, Crookes, yesterday and arrested “a suspected immigration offender” as part of an enforcement visit.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Illegal working causes untold harm to our communities, cheating honest workers out of employment, putting vulnerable people at risk, and defrauding the public purse.

“The government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.”

Immigration officers visited the Jet service station on Northfield Road, Crookes, Sheffield (Photo: National World)