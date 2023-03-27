A Sheffield killer has been found guilty of murdering a 62-year-old pedestrian after he mowed down the father-of-four with his own car as he was heading out for a day’s fishing.

Following a Sheffield Crown Court trial, the jury today found Jermaine Richards, aged 31, of Wordsworth Drive, Parson Cross, Sheffield, guilty by a majority decision of murdering pedestrian David Ford who died from horrific injuries sustained in the terrifying collision.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Richards: “In respect of the crime of murder, there is a mandatory sentence of imprisonment for life. I shall impose that sentence on Friday.”

Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, had said David Ford had been going fishing with son Ryan Ford in the early hours of Saturday, September 3, 2022, when they crossed paths with Richards who had been with a woman and had been asked to leave after trying to get into a flat at Castle Court, in the Hyde Park area of Sheffield.

Pictured is Jermaine Richards, aged 31, of of Wordsworth Drive, at Southey Green, Sheffield, who was found guilty after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on March 27 of murdering David Ford on September 3, 2022, and he was also found guilty of wounding with intent against Ryan Ford on the same date of September 3, 2022. Richards, who has also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage, is due to be sentenced on Friday, March 31.

Mr Johnson said that following a confrontation with David Ford, Richards gave David's son Ryan a 'deliberate beating' and then took their Kia Sportage car and drove it towards them while they were on the pavement on nearby Cricket Inn Road and the vehicle went straight over David Ford.

Mr Johnson said: “He was right in the middle of the car’s path when the car drove straight over him and he came off the bonnet.”

The defendant had already damaged computer equipment at the concierge's station at the flats, according to Mr Johnson, before he tried to flee, demanding David Ford and others drive him away but they refused.

Mr Johnson said that during the incident Richards had also approached another motorist with a car who had also refused to drive the defendant anywhere.

Pictured is murdered 62-year-old pedestrian David Ford who died after he was mowed down by a vehicle on Cricket Inn Road, at Park Hill, Sheffield, on Saturday, September 3.

Richards had claimed David Ford and Ryan Ford had confronted him and he wanted to scare them by driving towards them, but he had accidentally pressed the accelerator.

The defendant admitted causing criminal damage and even though he admitted manslaughter, 10 of the 12-strong jury found him guilty of murder by a majority after deliberating for over nine hours.

Richards was also found guilty of wounding with intent against Ryan Ford. But the defendant was found not guilty of two counts of racially aggravated harassment concerning two police officers.

Judge Richardson, who adjourned the case for sentencing on Friday, March 31, stressed Richards will be made subject to a life sentence for the offence of murder but the minimum term the defendant will have to serve behind bars will have to be considered.

He told the jury: “This has been a difficult and demanding case for you and indeed for us all and I do not underestimate that one bit. You have had to witness in many respects quite shocking things.

“You have seen on a DVD recording a man die because he was run over and that is not a pleasant thing. And you have had to listen to a doctor explain the ghastly injuries that man suffered.”

