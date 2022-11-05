Jennifer Touray, an inmate at HMP Styal in Cheshire, had been allowed out as part of the day release scheme which helps prisoners integrate back into society as they come towards the end of their sentences. She was due to return to the prison at 5pm on October 31 but did not turn up and has not been seen since.

A police hunt for her is now under way. South Yorkshire Police said Touray as links to the area and officers are urging anyone who sees her or knows where she is to get in touch.

Cheshire Constabulary, which is leading the search for Touray, said: “She was on was on day release from the prison and was scheduled to return at 5pm on October 31 but failed to do so.

Jennifer Touray, who has links to South Yorkshire, is a prison absconder

Officers are currently carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to trace the 38-year-old and they are urging anyone with information as to her whereabouts to get in touch. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black coat, white top and black leggings, black and white Nike trainers and wearing a silver band ring.