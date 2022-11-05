Jennifer Touray: Woman prisoner with South Yorkshire links on the run after disappearing on day release
A woman prisoner with links to South Yorkshire is on the run after disappearing while on ‘day release’.
Jennifer Touray, an inmate at HMP Styal in Cheshire, had been allowed out as part of the day release scheme which helps prisoners integrate back into society as they come towards the end of their sentences. She was due to return to the prison at 5pm on October 31 but did not turn up and has not been seen since.
A police hunt for her is now under way. South Yorkshire Police said Touray as links to the area and officers are urging anyone who sees her or knows where she is to get in touch.
Cheshire Constabulary, which is leading the search for Touray, said: “She was on was on day release from the prison and was scheduled to return at 5pm on October 31 but failed to do so.
Most Popular
Officers are currently carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to trace the 38-year-old and they are urging anyone with information as to her whereabouts to get in touch. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black coat, white top and black leggings, black and white Nike trainers and wearing a silver band ring.
“She is believed to have links to the Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Yorkshire areas. Anyone who sees Touray, or Touray herself, is urged to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 quoting IML 1401901 or visit the Cheshire Police website. Information can also be passed on anonymously, via the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555 111.”