Jaunty Avenue Gleadless: Police arrest GBH and drugs suspect near popular Sheffield park

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 10:18 BST
A boy has been arrested near a popular Sheffield park over GBH and drugs allegations.

South Yorkshire Police stopped the youngster, aged just 16, after he allegedly ran away after seeing officers on Jaunty Avenue, near Jaunty Park.

Most Popular
Police cars went to Jaunty Avenue, near Gleadlessplaceholder image
Police cars went to Jaunty Avenue, near Gleadless | Google

Nearby residents described seeing a number of police cars in the area last night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today, police confirmed in a statement that they had made an arrest.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “While on patrol in the Gleadless area of Sheffield yesterday evening (Thursday 14 August) in a marked vehicle, officers noticed a vehicle which has reacted to their presence.

“When requested to stop on Jaunty Avenue, the passenger of the vehicle fled but was later caught by officers.

“Upon a search, a small amount of suspected cannabis was located on his person.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Would you like to read more articles like this? Sign up to The Star’s daily newsletter today and receive the latest news sent direct to your inbox

“A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs.

“He was also later arrested on suspicion of GBH for a separate incident.”

The boy has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldPoliceDrugs
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice