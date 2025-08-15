Jaunty Avenue Gleadless: Police arrest GBH and drugs suspect near popular Sheffield park
South Yorkshire Police stopped the youngster, aged just 16, after he allegedly ran away after seeing officers on Jaunty Avenue, near Jaunty Park.
Nearby residents described seeing a number of police cars in the area last night.
Today, police confirmed in a statement that they had made an arrest.
South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “While on patrol in the Gleadless area of Sheffield yesterday evening (Thursday 14 August) in a marked vehicle, officers noticed a vehicle which has reacted to their presence.
“When requested to stop on Jaunty Avenue, the passenger of the vehicle fled but was later caught by officers.
“Upon a search, a small amount of suspected cannabis was located on his person.
“A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs.
“He was also later arrested on suspicion of GBH for a separate incident.”
The boy has been bailed pending further enquiries.