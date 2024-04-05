Wanted: Sheffield man Jason Baldwin wanted on stalking, criminal damage offences
A Sheffield man is wanted by police in connection to reports of stalking and criminal damage in the city.
James Baldwin, aged 39, also goes by the name Shane Clayton and is wanted in connection to stalking and criminal damage offences in the Ecclesfield area of Sheffield between January 2024 and April 2024.
He is described as a tall and thin white man who is around 6ft 1ins in height, with brown hair in a short buzz cut style.
He is known to frequent the Ecclesfield area of the city.
South Yorkshire Police have “been carrying out a number of enquiries” in order to trace Baldwin and are now appealing to anyone who has seen or spoken to him to come forward.
Anyone who sees Baldwin is urged not to approach him, but to instead call 999.
Anyone who has seen or spoken to Baldwin, or may know where he is staying, should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 772 of January 30, 2024.
If you don't want to give your personal details and wish to stay anonymous, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They can also be contacted online via Crimestoppers-uk.org.