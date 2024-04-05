Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man is wanted by police in connection to reports of stalking and criminal damage in the city.

James Baldwin, aged 39, also goes by the name Shane Clayton and is wanted in connection to stalking and criminal damage offences in the Ecclesfield area of Sheffield between January 2024 and April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as a tall and thin white man who is around 6ft 1ins in height, with brown hair in a short buzz cut style.

James Baldwin, aged 39, also goes by the name Shane Clayton. He is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection to reports of stalking and criminal damage in Sheffield.

He is known to frequent the Ecclesfield area of the city.

South Yorkshire Police have “been carrying out a number of enquiries” in order to trace Baldwin and are now appealing to anyone who has seen or spoken to him to come forward.

Anyone who sees Baldwin is urged not to approach him, but to instead call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Baldwin, or may know where he is staying, should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 772 of January 30, 2024.