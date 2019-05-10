Jarvin Blake trial: Jurors find one guilty of murder and two guilty of manslaughter

One man accused of murdering Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake in a knife attack carried out in broad daylight has just been found guilty, while his two co-accused have been found guilty of Mr Blake’s manslaughter.
22-year-old Jarvin Blake died from a knife wound to the chest a matter of minutes after being stabbed in Catherine Street, Burngreave at around 3pm on March 8 last year.
Following eight hours and one minute of deliberations, jurors found Caine Gray, 27, of Treetown Crescent, Treeton unanimously guilty of Mr Blake’s murder.
His co-accused, Josiah Foster, 26, of Cookson Close, Wadsley Bridge and Devon Walker, 24, formerly of Burngreave, have been found unanimously guilty of the lesser charge of Mr Blake’s manslaughter.
A fourth defendant, Lewis Barker, 27, of HMP Lincoln, pleaded guilty to Mr Blake’s murder last month.
The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, adjourned the sentencing hearing until a date yet to be fixed and remanded Foster, Gray and Walker into custody until then.
Barker will be sentenced along with Foster, Gray and Walker.
Mr Blake leaves behind a partner and three young children.