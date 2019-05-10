Jarvin Blake trial: Jurors find one guilty of murder and two guilty of manslaughter

One man accused of murdering Sheffield dad Jarvin Blake in a knife attack carried out in broad daylight has just been found guilty, while his two co-accused have been found guilty of Mr Blake’s manslaughter.

22-year-old Jarvin Blake died from a knife wound to the chest a matter of minutes after being stabbed in Catherine Street, Burngreave at around 3pm on March 8 last year.

Jarvin Blake was fatally stabbed in March last year

Following eight hours and one minute of deliberations, jurors found Caine Gray, 27, of Treetown Crescent, Treeton unanimously guilty of Mr Blake’s murder.

His co-accused, Josiah Foster, 26, of Cookson Close, Wadsley Bridge and Devon Walker, 24, formerly of Burngreave, have been found unanimously guilty of the lesser charge of Mr Blake’s manslaughter.

A fourth defendant, Lewis Barker, 27, of HMP Lincoln, pleaded guilty to Mr Blake’s murder last month.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, adjourned the sentencing hearing until a date yet to be fixed and remanded Foster, Gray and Walker into custody until then.

Barker will be sentenced along with Foster, Gray and Walker.

Mr Blake leaves behind a partner and three young children.