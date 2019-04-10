Jarvin Blake trial: Friend of Sheffield murder victim ‘hit over head with concrete slab’ in same incident

A friend of murder victim Jarvin Blake has told a court how they were 'set up' and chased in an attack in a Sheffield street.

Declan Maw told jurors at Sheffield Crown Court he was with Mr Blake when he was fatally stabbed on March 8, 2018.

In a police interview played to the court, he said Mr Blake took him and another man, Devon Walker, to Nelly's sandwich shop in Pitsmoor.

He said after they had eaten breakfast they went to collect some money from a house in the area.

But he added Walker walked towards a parked blue car and 'fist pumped' the driver, alleged to be Josiah Foster.

He said four men then got out of the car, one wielding a knife, prompting Mr Blake and himself to run away.

But Mr Maw said he failed to climb over a fence and was then hit over the head with a concrete slab.

Mr Blake died after being stabbed in Catherine Street, Burngreave, at around 3pm on March 8, 2018.

The prosecution allege the attackers were Foster, 26, of Cookson Close, Wadsley Bridge; Walker, 25, of Burngreave; Caine Gray, 27, of Treetown Crescent.

Lewis Barker, 27, of HMP Lincoln, pleaded guilty to Mr Blake's murder on Monday and will be sentenced following the conclusion of the trial, expected to be around four weeks.

During his interview, which he gave two days after the attack, Mr Maw, who suffered a dislocated hip in the incident, said his knowledge of what happened was a 'blur'.

But he told police Walker approached the car and a group of four men got out and then there was a chase.

Mr Maw said: "Jarvin made the fence and he got away so, in my head, I had got myself into a bad situation and Jarvin had got away.

"I went to get up a little bit and that's when a slab hit me on the side of my head."

Foster, Walker, and Gray deny Mr Blake’s murder and Walker denies inflicting actual bodily harm on Mr Maw.