Jared O'Mara trial: Ex-MP's 'Constituency Support Officer' described as 'selfless' family man, jury told

The jury in the trial of three men accused of fraud relating to the office of former Sheffield MP, Jared O’Mara, have been told that one of the defendants is a ‘selfless’ family man.

The former Sheffield Hallam MP, Jared O’Mara, aged 41, of Walker Close is currently on trial at Leeds Crown Court accused of eight counts of fraud, relating to expense claims submitted to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority totalling £30,000, which proseuctors allege were submitted fraudulently. None of the claims were paid out. O’Mara’s former ‘Chief of Staff,’ Gareth Arnold, aged 30, of School Lane, Dronfield is also accused of six counts of fraud. A third defendant John Woodliff, 42, of Hesley Road, Shiregreen, is accused of pretending to work for O’Mara, who has autism and cerebral palsy, as a ‘Constituency Support Officer’ while fraudulently claiming a salary.

The defendants deny all of the charges they face.

The allegedly fraudulent claims include four invoices totaling £20,000 for ‘Confident About Autism SY’ (CAASY) – an autism support service that prosecutors say does not exist. During his evidence, Arnold told the jury that he was under the impression that CAASY was a ‘trading name’ used by Woodliff.

Leeds Crown Court. Picture by Tony Johnson

During the ninth day of the trial on Thursday, February 2, Woodliff was offered the opportunity to give evidence, as part of his defence case.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC asked Woodliff’s barrister, Michelle Colborne KC, whether her client had been advised that the jury may ‘draw inferences’ if he decided against giving evidence, or chose to not answer questions while on the stand.

Ms Colborne replied: “He’s not going to give evidence.”

Agreed facts and character references were used to form Woodliff’s defence case. Among those who submitted statements in support of Woodliff was his wife, Georgina Woodliff, with whom he has four children, and a stepdaughter.

Mrs Woodliff described him as a ‘great father’ to their children, two of whom have ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). Mrs Woodliff said that one of their children with ADHD also has ‘possible autism,’ adding that she was ‘so grateful’ for the care provided by Woodliff.

"I’ve known John for over 20 years, and he’s such a kind and caring man who would do anything for others,” Mrs Woodliff said.

Several of the references mentioned his charity work, much of which revolved around fundraising, and caring, for homeless people in Sheffield.

A scout leader operating in the Shiregreen area of the city described efforts made by Woodliff to raise money to buy Christmas presents to distribute to the homeless on Christmas Eve.

She said members of her scout troop had previously been out with Woodliff to give out presents, and he helped them ‘feel safe’ on the streets of Sheffield.

The jury has previously been told that Woodliff has previously worked as a doorman at venues at Sheffield, and that he and O’Mara both worked at city centre nightclub, West Street Live, with O’Mara as manager and DJ.

One of the references was provided by someone who has also worked as a doorman in Sheffield. He described Woodliff as a ‘family man’ who always demonstrated a ‘great empathy for others’.

The prosecution and defence cases have now concluded, and the jury is expected to be sent out in the coming days.