A former Labour Sheffield MP is set to stand trial today accused of eight counts of fraud while in office.

Jared O'Mara is charged with filing fraudulent expenses amounting to £28,650 during the time he represented Sheffield Hallam between June 2017 and November 2019.

The expenses are reportedly related to services by his former lead aide and co-defendant Gareth Arnold, 28, of School Lane, Dronfield, who is facing six counts of the same offence.

They are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court today (January 23) alongside John Woodliff, 42, of Hesley Road, Shiregreen, who is charged with an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act, as are O'Mara and Arnold.

Former Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara

Jared O'Mara took the Sheffield Hallam seat for Labour from former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg in the 2017 general election. He left the party in 2018 and stood as an independent candidate. He did not stand for re-election in 2019.